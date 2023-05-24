Paterson rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for NY drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap, a Paterson native who once rose to great fame in the music business and served as a philanthropist in his community, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison on drug trafficking charges in New York, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that Willie Junior Maxwell II, known by his stage name “Fetty Wap,” was given a six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking conspiracy. The federal investigation discovered more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine distributed with the help of four co-defendants, one of which is a corrections officer, the court statement read. The NJ rapper was not always a criminal figure had had once been a beloved model and hero for underprivileged communities.

Fetty Wap grew up on food stamps and dropped out of Eastside High School in Paterson to pursue a music career. This decision proved to be rewarding as he would go on to be nominated for Grammys, release multiple hit songs and earn a rags-to-riches reputation.

In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Even when rising above his challenged past, Fetty Wap did not forget about his roots in the Paterson community. People would soon recognize him for giving away school supplies to underprivileged students, holding free concerts for locals and even handing out turkeys before Thanksgiving. It seemed Fetty Wap would do anything to give back.

His double life as a philanthropist and drug dealer came to light when FBI agents arrested him in October for conspiring to sell and possess drugs throughout Long Island and New Jersey. He ultimately pleaded guilty.

The investigation that would put Fetty Wap behind bars recovered numerous guns, drugs and $1.5 million in cash.

Fetty Wap will now spend six years in federal prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

