Paterson resident charged with bias crime for allegedly stabbing gay homeless man

PATERSON – A 42-year-old Paterson resident has been charged with a first-degree bias crime for allegedly calling a gay homeless man a slur before stabbing him four times early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The 35-year-old victim told police his attacker was an acquaintance who previously had insulted and attacked him about his sexual orientation, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with state Superior Court.

The victim was sleeping in front of a fish restaurant in downtown Paterson at about 3:48 a.m. when he woke up and saw the assailant standing above him, holding a knife, the affidavit said.

“I should kill you right now, [gay slur],” the suspect allegedly told his victim, the affidavit said.

The victim suffered non-fatal stab wounds to his left arm, left leg, left buttock, and left thigh, police said.

The suspect, Damian Padilla, also has been charged with aggravated assault and weapons crime, authorities said.

A 41-year-old woman also was stabbed in the downtown area about that same time, authorities said. But the woman recalled few details about the attack, other than the fact that person who stabbed her was a man, the affidavit said.

