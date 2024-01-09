Paterson school board member Kenneth Simmons mulls run for 3rd Ward council seat

PATERSON — Longtime school board member Kenneth Simmons is considering joining the much-anticipated 3rd Ward election battle between indicted City Council President Alex Mendez and William McKoy, who held the seat for 20 years.

Simmons, who is closely aligned with Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, picked up nominating petitions to run for the 3rd Ward council spot last week, two days before he took the oath of office for his newest term on the Paterson Board of Education.

Simmons did not respond to multiple messages about his possible council candidacy, but several city political insiders said they expect him to play a pivotal role in the high-profile 3rd Ward race involving Mendez and McKoy.

Political observers said Simmons has gained considerable political strength in the eight years since he finished fourth in the 3rd Ward race won by McKoy. Some political strategists said Simmons could end up helping Mendez by drawing votes from McKoy. Others said Simmons might emerge as the favorite in the election over a weakened McKoy if Mendez’s legal problems force him to drop out of the May 14 council contest.

Mendez continues to navigate legal problems

Mendez’s win over McKoy in the 3rd Ward contest in May 2020 resulted in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office filing election fraud charges against him and a Superior Court judge nullifying his victory. Mendez won his rematch against McKoy in November 2020 and has held the seat since then, while the criminal case against him has dragged on.

The lack of progress in the attorney general’s prosecution of Mendez spurred speculation that the evidence against him was weak.

But that changed when state officials in October announced a new set of election fraud charges against Mendez, citing as evidence audio recordings and witness statements from an unnamed campaign worker. The new case also included accusations against Mendez’s wife, Yohanny, and one of his key political operatives, Omar Ledesma.

Alex Mendez, at left, and William McKoy

Neither Mendez nor McKoy responded to messages seeking their comments about Simmons’ possible entry into the 3rd Ward race.

What comes next?

Simmons’ candidacy is not yet a certainty. He still needs to submit petitions signed by registered voters to be placed on the ballot. Simmons was the second-highest vote-getter in Paterson’s November school election, surviving a flurry of six campaign fliers produced by a Washington-based super PAC that supported three candidates allied with Mayor Andre Sayegh.

