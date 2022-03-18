Paterson schools cancel health care change but now face $10M gap

Joe Malinconico
·2 min read

PATERSON — City education officials are scrambling to make up for more than $10 million in unexpected budget cuts after the school board on Wednesday night rejected a proposed switch in employee health coverage.

The preliminary budget had been based on switching medical insurance from Horizon to Aetna, a change that would have produced about $14 million in savings, officials said.

After hearing numerous complaints from employees worried about their health care, the Board of Education voted not to approve the $96 million-per-year Aetna contract for about 3,000 district employees.

“We’ll have to balance the budget without it,” Business Administrator Richard Matthews said of the health contract savings.

But Matthews told the school board that finding the extra money will be difficult, partly because the Paterson school district received a smaller increase in state aid than it was expecting.

The district plans to unveil its proposed 2022-23 budget at meetings next week on Monday and Wednesday. Officials indicated Wednesday night that the new budget may come with a tax increase that will be even higher than the 9.25% originally projected.

Pandemic measures continue: Paterson schools removing COVID partitions — but will keep mask mandates

Police audit: Paterson needs more analysis of cops’ use of force

Board members indicated they still may be willing to make the health insurance change but needed to get answers to employees’ questions about the proposed Aetna coverage. Matthews told them the state deadlines wouldn’t allow the district to delay its budget to provide extra time on the health insurance decision.

Many employees and union leaders who spoke at recent public meetings about the medical insurance expressed fears, anger and frustration. Just four years ago, the district changed coverage, causing widespread health care problems for its employees.

The president of the city teachers’ union, John McEntee Jr., reminded the school board of the previous medical insurance debacle. He asked the board why it would change health plans.

"It’s not because they will provide better service. It’s not because they will provide more doctors,” McEntee asserted during Wednesday’s meeting. “They’re doing it because of dollars and cents.”

School board records said the Horizon contract proposal was for $110 million, significantly higher than the Aetna price.

Employees told the board their doctors already informed them they were not part of the Aetna network of providers. The district’s medical insurance consultants, CBIZ, said Paterson’s school employees would be allowed to continue seeing the same physicians. But board members raised questioned about the costs employees faced by staying with providers under the Aetna plan.

How they voted

The board voted 5-4 to reject the change. Those against the switch were:

  • Vincent Arrington

  • Emanuel Capers

  • Dania Martinez

  • Kenneth Simmons

  • Corey Teague

Those in favor were:

  • Oshin Castillo

  • Jonathan Hodges

  • Manny Martinez

  • Nakima Redmond

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ schools nix health care change but now face $10M gap

Recommended Stories

  • Here's When Dave Ramsey Says You Should Shop for New Auto Insurance

    Every driver needs to have at least the required minimum amount of auto insurance their state mandates. While auto insurance is important, it can be expensive and strain a household budget -- especially for drivers who buy substantial coverage to ensure full protection of their assets. The good news is, it's possible to save by shopping around among insurers.

  • What Exactly Does Car Accident Liability Insurance Cover?

    In most places in the United States, drivers are required to buy car accident liability insurance. Here's what drivers need to know about this particular type of auto insurance. It pays for losses that a policyholder causes others to experience by causing a crash in which someone gets hurt.

  • Buying a New Car in 2022? How to Keep Your Insurance Costs Down

    If you want to keep your auto insurance to a reasonable level, don't buy the top-end model of the car you're looking at. Quite the contrary -- because some of these built-ins can be costly to fix, you might spend more on car insurance if you purchase a vehicle that features them. It's a good idea to shop around for rate quotes if you're buying a new car.

  • Private Medicare make windfall for senior care

    Health insurers that sell private Medicare plans collected $12 billion more caring for seniors in 2020 than it would have cost in traditional Medicare, according to a report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.It shows the need for major payment reforms, according to the report.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Overpaying the Medicare Advantage plans as their enrollment continues to grow threatens Medicare's long-term finances.De

  • Zesty.ai Founder & CEO Attila Toth Testifies in California Senate on Wildfire Resilience & Risk Mitigation

    Hearing Discussed How Modern Technology Addresses Wildfire’s Threat to California Homeowners

  • NC Answers: Why are some safe driving insurance discounts not allowed in North Carolina?

    The discount programs of many major insurance companies aren’t available in North Carolina. State officials say there's good reason for this.

  • Medicare Advantage Cost the US $12 Billion Extra in 2020: Watchdog

    Medicare Advantage is costing the U.S. government billions more compared to standard Medicare, according to a new report from a nonpartisan watchdog group. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent congressional agency established in 1997, said in a report released Tuesday that the U.S. made about $12 billion in “excess payments” to private insurers in 2020 for health care delivered through Medicare Advantage, compared to what it would have cost to deliver the same care u