Paterson seeks $438,000 from 'robbery squad' cops

PATERSON — Mayor Andre Sayegh is trying to seize more than $438,000 from six former Paterson police officers who continued getting paid by the city during the time between their FBI arrests and eventual convictions.

“We want to recoup the money that they did not earn,” Sayegh said on Thursday.

The members of the self-proclaimed “robbery squad” — Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo, Matthew Torres and Michael Cheff — were on paid suspension for varying amounts of time while the criminal charges were pending.

The amounts the city is looking to recover range from $309,054 for Cheff to $14,031 for Torres, according to a lawsuit filed by Paterson’s law department on Thursday.

Paterson’s police contracts traditionally have allowed officers charged with crimes to remain on the payroll until their criminal cases are concluded. But law director Aymen Aboushi said state law requires convicted cops to reimburse municipalities.

Five of the six former officers are currently in federal prison. It’s not clear how much money they have to repay the city. But Aboushi said Paterson officials do not see the lawsuit to get reimbursement as a symbolic measure.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson has sued 6 former cops to reclaim $438,000 in wages