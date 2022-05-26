Paterson sergeant convicted in corruption case for leading 'robbery squad' of crooked cops

NEWARK — Punctuating one of the worst police scandals in Paterson history, a federal jury on Thursday found Sgt. Michael Cheff guilty of civil rights crimes, making him the sixth member of the self-proclaimed “robbery squad” of cops to be convicted.

The verdict followed five days of testimony in which Cheff’s five co-conspirators admitted to robbing, beating and abusing people they illegally stopped and searched in Paterson – and later joking about their crimes in text messages that became key evidence for the government.

Federal prosecutors repeatedly told the jury in the trial that Cheff was the pivotal man in the scheme, the “inside guy” who allowed the rogue cops to prey upon Paterson residents. Cheff, who joined the Paterson force in 1996, helped them cover up their crimes with bogus police reports and sometimes took a share of the cash they stole, according to prosecutors.

Paterson Police Sgt. Michael Cheff (right), is shown seconds after walking out of federal court, in Newark. Cheff was there after being arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning. Cheff is the eighth member of the Paterson Police Department to get arrested in a corruption probe which started more than three years ago. Cheff is currently suspended without pay. Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The jury didn’t buy assertions by Cheff’s lawyer that the sergeant was simply “an easy-going” boss who was taken advantage of by the five criminals he supervised – Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres.

Cheff’s conviction represents the final victory for the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in a probe in which eight city cops were convicted over the course of four years, the officers falling like dominoes as they lined up to testify against each other.

The five fired cops who testified against Cheff had signed cooperation agreements that promised federal prosecutors would submit letters to the judge recommending they get a break on their jail time.

Paterson police officer Michael Cheff in seen in this file photo from the 2017 Families Behind the Badge Softball Tournament.

What impact their testimony and those agreements will have on their prison terms remains to be seen. Though the men pleaded guilty to their crimes more than two years ago, federal authorities have delayed their sentencing until after the Cheff case.

The FBI probe also snared a Paterson officer, Ruben McAusland, who had been regularly selling drugs from his patrol vehicle while on duty and in uniform in 2017 and 2018. When federal agents arrested McCausland they found on his phone a video of him brutally assaulting a suicide patient in a hospital emergency room, resulting in a separate case in which he and his police partner, Roger Then, were convicted.

Federal authorities previously had said Cheff faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the false records charge and 10 years for the civil rights conspiracy.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

