Paterson shooting victim says Passaic sheriff covered up captain’s negligence

Joe Malinconico
·5 min read

PATERSON — A city woman who was shot five times by her ex-boyfriend in 2018 accused the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office of covering up the alleged negligence of a captain who she says watched the incident without intervening.

The woman, Tishell Jackson, said Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik conducted a “fake investigation” of the captain, Edward Akins. Jackson made those assertions in a letter sent on Monday to New Jersey attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability in which she asked the state agency to investigate the situation.

Jackson, who has a pending lawsuit against Akins and the Sheriff’s Office, also suggested in her letter to the attorney general that Berdnik interfered with the judicial process when he “discovered that his coverup was being uncovered.”

Jackson’s civil case originally was being handled by a judge in Passaic County, but it was transferred to Bergen County after Berdnik put Akins in charge of security at the Passaic County courthouse.

Jackson alleged that Berdnik moved Akins into that role to create a “pretext” for the “transfer of my case to a certain Bergen County Judge whose rulings have one thing in common — the protection of the Sheriff and Akins from disclosure of their negligent, improper and illegal actions that the public has a right to know about.”

Berdnik’s spokesman, William Maer, did not respond when asked about the allegations in Jackson’s letter. Paterson Press sent Maer numerous questions about the Jackson case on Feb. 4, but the sheriff has not yet provided answers.

The state’s Administrative Office of the Courts offered a two-sentence response to Jackson’s comments about the change in judges in her lawsuit.

“The assignment judge transferred the case because there was a clear conflict — the Sheriff, who is a defendant in the lawsuit, works in the Passaic County Courthouse as the head of security,” said Pete McAleer, a courts spokesman. “We have no further comment.”

Earlier: Passaic County rejects $4M arbitration award in shooting victim Tishell Jackson’s lawsuit

City Hall: Paterson campaign worker indicted in 2020 election fraud case

Peter Aseltine, a spokesman for the attorney general, confirmed that the public integrity office received Jackson’s letter, but he would not comment further.

In court papers filed as part of that lawsuit, attorneys for Passaic County have acknowledged that the Sheriff’s Office did not have policies or procedures for how its officers should respond to active-shooter incidents or crimes in progress.

Jackson’s lawyer, Theodore Kyles, has alleged during the litigation that the sheriff’s lack of active-shooter policies and training violated state law enforcement requirements. Kyles last year tried to amend Jackson’s original lawsuit to add those allegations as well as the assertions that the Sheriff’s Office conducted a bogus investigation of Akins.

But the Bergen County judge now handling that lawsuit, Estela De La Cruz, ruled last summer that Kyles could not expand the lawsuit because the proposed changes were submitted too late to meet New Jersey’s court deadlines for filing claims against public entities.

Meanwhile, a state court arbitrator in January determined that Jackson should get a $4 million award in the case. The decision said half the money should come from Akins and the county, while the rest should be paid by the man who shot her, Michael Mitchell, who won’t be eligible for parole for six decades as a result of the state prison sentence he received after he was convicted of the crime.

But the lawyers for the Sheriff’s Office decided not to accept the non-binding decision and later filed papers asking De La Cruz to decide the case in their favor without holding a trial. De La Cruz is scheduled to render that decision on March 18.

Paterson Press sent De La Cruz’s staff a copy of Jackson’s letter that called into question her rulings in the lawsuit. The judge did not respond with any comment.

Kyles said he has not seen his client’s letter to the Attorney General’s Office.

“But clearly the Sheriff’s Office has a lot to hide in this case, and they’re spending a lot of public money to keep certain things hidden from the public,” Kyles said. “If the attorney general decides to investigate, they’ll find it to be a target-rich environment.”

Jackson’s assertions that Berdnik conducted a fake investigation of Akins seem to be based on the expert testimony report that Kyles submitted as part of the lawsuit. The expert was Jon Shane, a retired Newark police captain and a professor of criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

Shane wrote in his report on the case that the sheriff’s internal affairs investigation should have uncovered contradictions in Akins’ statements about the shooting. More than 10 pages of Shane’s report highlighted what he said were flaws in the investigation of Akins.

Shane call the IA report memorandum “superficial,” saying it did not meet “accepted industry standards for an internal affairs investigation and cannot be relied upon as a thorough and accurate investigation of the event.’’

“Therefore, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office did not conduct a thorough and objective investigation as required by the New Jersey attorney general,” Shane concluded.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

