Paterson store owner charged with gun crimes in fatal shooting

PATERSON — A 47-year-old store owner, who police say fatally shot a man in the chest during an altercation inside his business last Sunday, has been charged with weapons crimes, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

When did this occur? The shooting happened at about 1:10 a.m. at the Chrome Tobacco Shop on East Main Street in Paterson’s Northside neighborhood.

What happened: Calvin King, the store’s owner, allegedly was in a fight with 34-year-old Kyheem Clark when King shot Clark in the chest, the prosecutor’s office said.

Charges: King has been charged with illegal possession of a shotgun and violating a law that prohibits people with criminal records from having weapons. The prosecutor's office said the probe is still ongoing and that "the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter are still under investigation."

Jailed: King is in custody at the Bergen County Jail, authorities said.

