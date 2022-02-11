Paterson teens discuss public safety, community engagement at police recruiting session

PATERSON — After a 90-minute law enforcement recruitment session Thursday morning, a group of seniors at Paterson’s John F. Kennedy High School complex lined up to register to take the test to become a city cop.

“I have a desire to help people," said 18-year-old Skerlyl Acosta, who came to Paterson from the Dominican Republic four years ago, explaining why she signed up. “Everyone was born for a reason and that was what I was born for.”

Zyimir Carey, 17, said he thought police work would be interesting.

“I’m not sure exactly what I want to do for a career. I want to explore my options,” Carey said. “I’m African American. I want to help create a positive change.”

Acosta and Carey were among more than 40 Kennedy students who ended up registering for the police test this week after the high school hosted recruiting police sessions Wednesday and Thursday. School officials said attendance was voluntary for seniors and 600 of them showed up over the course of the two days.

City and school district officials are holding similar events at other Paterson high schools, part of Mayor Andre Sayegh’s effort to attract more homegrown recruits to the police department and to bring greater diversity to a agency with a disproportionate number of white officers.

During Thursday’s session, police officers showed the students a cadet training video, which included learning how to pat down suspects, the safe handling of firearms, entering dwellings with suspected perpetrators, and surviving being sprayed with mace.

The footage convinced one student, Lesly Jimenez, to consider other career plans.

“I don’t want that gas sprayed in my face,” Jiminez said.

The event ended with a question-and-answer session with about six teens raising their hands. One challenged the officers to a footrace and another asked about cops who abuse their authority. Senior Fabiana Godoy expressed her love for animals.

“I want to be a veterinarian but I would also consider being a police officer,” she said. “How can that work out?”

Lt. Sharon Easton of Paterson’s Community Policing division told Godoy about the German Shepherd in the canine unit.

“When I heard that, a light went off in my mind,” Godoy said afterward. “I now realize that I could pursue both goals at the same time, being a veterinarian and a police officer.”

Carey was among several students signing up for the police test who knew people who became victims to Paterson’s relentless street violence. He said a friend was shot near Haledon Avenue.

“My friend is OK now,” Carey said. “He was 17 years old when it happened and now he is 21. That along with the concern of my mother, Yolanda Scott, made me not want to be in the streets. My mom keeps me straight. She is very strict about education.”

Juan Sosa, 18, said he chose to apply for service because “there are a lot of bad things that go on in Paterson.” Sosa said he knew a victim in a drive-by shooting several years ago.

“I want to stop that kind of violence and protect my family,” Sosa said.

The event was restricted to seniors, but ninth grader Aya Ali, 14, came to the auditorium afterward.

Ali said her career goal was to become a police officer. “I see that a lot of people say that police are bad,” Aya said. “I want to join the force to show people that they are not. I’ve wanted to help people all my life.”

