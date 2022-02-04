Paterson teens say they're reluctant to become cops — even as the city tries to recruit

PATERSON — Psychology, zoology and video game technology — those were some of the career goals cited by more than a dozen young Paterson adults interviewed at random this week.

But none of them said he or she wanted to become a police officer. Several expressed a lack of faith and trust in law enforcement officers.

“It’s not my interest,” said 18-year-old Zakeem Baker, who attends one of the academies at John F. Kennedy High School. “I don’t like the way they do things. Innocent people keep getting killed for the wrong reason.”

“It isn’t anything positive in my eyes,” said Angie DelGado, an 18-year-old student at Passaic County Community College who is studying nursing. “Police officers need more training in dealing with situations and people.”

Those comments reflect the hurdles city officials face as they launch a recruitment campaign to try to get higher numbers of Paterson residents to join the Police Department. Mayor Andre Sayegh said he hopes the recruitment effort will address the longstanding disparity between the racial composition of the city’s population and that of its Police Department.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale speaks to the media following Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announced the recruitment efforts to improve Police Department diversity, during a press conference outside of the Police HQ in Paterson Thursday, February 3,2022.

When told about the less-than-enthusiastic response city youths had about careers in law enforcement, the mayor responded, “Then we’re going to have to create the enthusiasm.”

Sayegh’s $25,000 recruitment plan features banners, billboards, a Police Department job fair and a police van that will visit neighborhoods to encourage people to sign up. Paterson also will offer city residents free slots in $500-per-person courses designed to help local candidates get higher scores on the state civil service test for the Police Department.

Sayegh acknowledged the growing public sentiment against police officers, one fueled by incidents like the murder of George Floyd.

“Although it may not be the most popular profession in 2022, it is still a noble profession,” the mayor said.

The starting salary for a Paterson police officer is $33,800. Dozens of non-ranking officers who have been in the department for more than a decade make more than $100,000.

Story continues

Data analysis: Long-standing racial disparity in Paterson Police Department continues

Robert Cuadra homicide: Lawyers question police interrogation of one suspect

At present, African Americans constitute 12% of Paterson’s police officers and 26% of its population, Hispanics represent 51% of the police force and 61% of the population, and whites 29.5% of the department and 8.5% of the population.

During a news conference Thursday outside Paterson police headquarters, Sayegh, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly emphasized the importance of having cops who represent the racial makeup of the city.

The Rev. Kenneth Clayton, president of the Paterson area’s NAACP chapter, attended the news conference but didn’t speak during the event. Afterward, Clayton said he supported the recruitment drive and would try to assist it.

Sayegh said his goal was increasing the percentages of Black and Latino cops in Paterson so they are closer to the population breakdown. The mayor also noted he would like to see more Bengali officers, considering that community’s growth in Paterson.

Story continues below gallery.

Quinn Rodriguez, 18, a student at Paterson’s HARP Academy, was interviewed during his walk home from school. He said he may have considered becoming a cop when he was a little boy.

“But after growing up here, I didn’t want to,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has a unique perspective on the Paterson Police Department. His uncle was Thelonious McKnight, the 25-year-old man fatally shot by a Paterson detective Dec. 29. Rodriguez wears a chain around his neck with a small container of McKnight’s ashes.

Rodriguez also grew up as a friend of Robert Cuadra, the honor student killed in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting two weeks ago. Rodriguez and Cuadra were so close they considered themselves cousins, said Cuadra’s mother.

“The police are one of the biggest gangs in the world,” Rodriguez said. “The system doesn’t work for me. It would be great if more African Americans became police officers, but it wouldn’t do any good because they just have to fit into a corrupt system. It’s impossible to make change.”

Ed Rumley is a contributing writer for Paterson Press. Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police: Teens in city reluctant to be cops