Paterson woman, 19, dies from injuries sustained in October shooting, authorities say

PATERSON — A 19-year-old city woman died Friday from injuries that she sustained in a shooting last month, authorities said.

Zahriya Moore was one of two victims of the shooting, which occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 17 near the intersection of East Holsman and North Bridge streets, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The second victim, William Clyburn, 18, of Paterson, was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and later released, the prosecutor’s office said.

Moore is the city’s 16th homicide victim of this year. There were 27 murders in Paterson in 2022.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation of the Oct. 17 shooting is ongoing.

