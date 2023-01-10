Paterson worker gets promotion, pay raise after accusing mayor of retaliation. Here's how

PATERSON — A city inspector who accused Mayor Andre Sayegh's administration of denying him a pay increase as a form of political retaliation has gotten the salary he was seeking in a federal lawsuit.

Jesus Castro, who supported Sayegh opponent Alex Mendez in the 2018 mayoral election, received both the $70,000 salary and the job title he wanted under the lawsuit’s settlement.

The city also agreed to give Castro $45,190 for the time he was performing the duties of the higher position but was not getting paid for it. The settlement said $15,816 of that money will pay for Castro’s legal fees.

Neither Castro’s lawyer nor Sayegh responded to messages seeking their comments for this story.

In his lawsuit, filed in August 2021, Castro also argued that the Sayegh administration was mistreating him because of the zoning violations he issued against the Art Factory complex, which is owned by one of the mayor’s political supporters.

Castro said in court papers that the New Jersey Civil Service Commission ruled in his favor in November 2020, determining he should get the extra money and position of senior housing inspector and zoning officer. But he said the Sayegh administration did not comply with the commission's decision.

In the city’s response to Castro’s lawsuit, Paterson argued that the inspector had failed to prove there was any connection between politics and the administration’s decision not to promote him.

Under the settlement, Paterson agreed to give Castro a $65,000 base salary and $5,000 in annual “additional salary.” At the end of 2021, Castro’s salary was $35,000, according to city payroll records.

Castro signed the settlement last September, and the city’s law department approved it last October. The City Council normally votes on lawsuit settlements involving payouts of more than $30,000.

But city administration officials said they decided the Castro deal did not need council approval because it involved a civil service grievance.

Paterson Press obtained a copy of the settlement last week through a public records request.

The four zoning violations that Castro issued against the Art Factory between 2018 and 2020 were still pending as of last week, officials said. Administration officials did not mention the status of those open violations last month when the council approved the Art Factory licenses for music and dancing at its banquet halls.

The Art Factory is named in another political retaliation lawsuit pending against the Sayegh administration, a complaint filed by David Gilmore, Paterson’s former community improvements director. Gilmore has said that among the reasons he was fired by the Sayegh administration were the summonses he issued against the Art Factory.

