Paterson's city property taxes could rise by an average of $161

PATERSON — Homeowners face an average $161 increase in their annual property taxes for city government under Paterson’s preliminary $299 million budget for 2023.

After repeatedly warning of a massive deficit, Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration has been able to balance the budget without layoffs or service cuts, largely because of a $10 million increase in state aid.

But Sayegh’s staff has landed on the middle ground when it comes to property taxes. The proposed 2.9% increase in the budget is higher than the 2% minimum required under the state’s transitional aid program, but less than the 4% hike city officials had warned about earlier this year.

Paterson routinely does not adopt its annual budget until the final months of the year because city officials must wait for Trenton to decide on badly needed state aid.

How did the City Council vote?

The City Council voted 6-2 to give preliminary approval to the budget early Wednesday morning.

“We have to move the city forward,” Councilman Shahin Khalique said about his support for the budget.

Council members Michael Jackson and Lilisa Mimms voted against the budget. Jackson said the administration was not providing adequate services to city residents.

“We’re getting what we’re allowing them to do,” Jackson said in criticism of the Sayegh administration.

Mimms, meanwhile, said she voted against the budget because of the 2.9% tax hike.

Councilman Al Abdelaziz chided his colleagues who opposed the budget.

“You can’t vote no with no solutions,” Abdelaziz said, noting that many council members were quick to attend events highlighting new parks and other city programs.

“You have to pay for it, and without taking this action, you’re not paying for it," Abdelaziz said.

$18.5M deficit had loomed

At the beginning of the year, the Sayegh administration warned of an $18.6 million budget deficit. Business Administrator Kathleen Long told the council at this week's meeting that the state was willing to give Paterson an extra $10 million in aid because of the tough fiscal measure being taken by the city.

Long said the city was able to decrease expenses, including making a $3.6 million cut in salaries by imposing a hiring freeze, while increasing revenues, including an extra $1.2 million in cannabis taxes and the use of an additional $1.5 million in federal COVID-relief funds to cover Municipal Court fines.

Long said setting the tax increase at 2.9% produced an additional $1.5 million in revenue above what the city would have gotten at 2%.

What does the proposed budget do?

The council has scheduled a public hearing on the budget for Oct. 3.

Under the budget, a house assessed at $195,800 — Paterson’s average — would see its city government property taxes increase from $5,261 in 2022 to $5,422 in 2023.

The total tax bill — including school, library and county government taxes — for such a house would grow from $9,089 to $9,623. That includes a $178 annual hike for schools, $13 for libraries, and $176 for Passaic County government.

