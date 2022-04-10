How Paterson's five mayoral candidates would attack city's surging crime rate

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories looking at how Paterson’s mayoral candidates plan to address the city’s issues.

PATERSON – Whoever wins the May 10 election for mayor will find himself trying to stop a dubious trend – Paterson has endured record numbers of homicides in each of the past two years, part of a nationwide spike in violent crime

Gun violence also is on the rise in Paterson, which averaged 109 shootings per year from 2019 through 2021, compared to 81 per year in the three years prior. Meanwhile, the city's many open-air drug markets continue to thrive, serving as a hub for North Jersey’s heroin trade.

Paterson councilman-elect Alex Mendez

Former Councilman Aslan Goow, who is running for Paterson Mayor, reads his statement during an interview with the media at his home in Paterson where he said he has lived since he was 10 year-old. Photographed in Paterson, Tuesday on 03/29/22.

Paterson councilman Michael Jackson

Luis Velez, Paterson councilman

Dr. Paul Persaud, Director of the Paterson Division of Health, speaks to the media as Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh looks on during the Three Kings Day celebration outside of Paterson City Hall, Thursday January 6th, 2022.

Andre Sayegh of Paterson, at lectern, was one of six New Jersey mayors who gathered to talk about the impact of state bail reform on urban communities and to advocate for amendments to the Bail Reform Act. They are part of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association and met in front of City Hall in Paterson on June 15, 2021.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh

Paterson police have seized more than 200 guns in each of the past two years and made more than 1,400 drug arrests. But the police department has almost 100 fewer officers than it did in 2011 when Paterson imposed massive layoffs. At present, the city has fewer than 410 cops with another 17 recruits scheduled to complete academy training in June.

A man is handcuffed on the street after yelling and taking off his shirt that his brother was shot. Paterson Police block off Redwood Ave between Crosby Ave and Doremus St in Paterson, N.J. on Monday Nov. 15, 2021.

We asked the five men running for mayor for their plans to improve public safety if elected. The candidates were asked for their solutions, rather than the crossfire of political attacks that often shape policy debates in Paterson.

Here’s what they had to say:

Former Councilman Aslan Goow

Goow said Paterson should hire 80 part-time, Class 2 special police – law enforcement officers who are allowed to carry guns and have full arrest powers. He said the special police would be deployed on walking patrols, bicycles and scooters.

“These officers will all be visible throughout the entire city, not just on holidays or special events or when requested,” Goow said. “They will be part of a permanent detail to deter the crime. They will be fully trained and certified through the police academy and have full police power to make arrests and enforce all local and state laws.”

Goow said he has not yet calculated how much the 80 special officers would cost the city per year but said they may be paid about $22 per hour.

The number of hours the officers would work per week would depend on the department’s strategic needs, he said. The special officers would not get medical benefits, but would be covered for on-the-job injuries, he added. Unlike regular cops, Class 2 special police officers can be retained on a part-time basis without health benefits.

“This is a very realistic approach to immediately address the lack of police presence and reduce the crime and response time,” Goow said.

The former councilman said he also would impose a requirement that all the special police officers live in Paterson.

Councilman Michael Jackson

Jackson said he would like to see Paterson follow some of the changes implemented in Camden, which gained national attention in the last decade for its police reform efforts. When asked to cite an example set by Camden that Paterson should follow, the councilman talked about police schedules.

Jackson said the city should eliminate the work schedule that gives many officers four consecutive days off and four 11.25-hour workdays. He said the city should look at implementing a five-day work week for cops. Jackson acknowledged that such a change would have be enacted through police labor contract negotiations.

He also said Paterson should revise the way it compensates police officers. The current salary scale doesn’t provide enough pay for new cops who do most of the street crime fighting in the city, according to Jackson.

Paterson should address its public safety problem with more opportunities for its youth. He added, “You give them nothing to do and then you expect them to do the right thing."

Jackson said Paterson would benefit from an expanded Police Athletic League program.

“Since we cannot expect to police our way out of this situation," the councilman said, "I will address it from the viewpoint of where the crimes are deriving, within the youth population, and look to implement targeted programming to reduce the allure to criminal activity.”

Councilman Alex Mendez

Mendez said Paterson should “employ a proactive approach to policing.” The councilman said he would “immediately increase the police force by 100 officers” and pay for them through state and federal grants. The councilman said the grants are “currently on hand,” but did not provide details on what that money is presently being used for.

Mendez said he wants cops on walking beats, particularly in the commercial corridors, to encourage small businesses in the city.

“A Mendez administration will also institute a robust community policing program, where individual officers will be assigned to beats in which they will remain for extended tours, to gain the confidence of residents, and to allow intelligence gathering to assist in prevention and disruption of contraband markets and the associated violence,” he said.

Mendez favors plainclothes details in Paterson’s parks and would expand the school resource officer program.

“Of course, such an ambitious agenda costs money, and between available grants, and the resulting increased property values that more effective policing will bring, I am confident that Paterson will be safer and more fiscally stable than it is today,” the councilman said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh

Sayegh, who is seeking his second term, said his eventual goal is having 439 police officers in Paterson, the maximum number currently allowed by the state.

“Our goal is to increase our number of police officers gradually but permanently,” the mayor said.

Sayegh also said that in his next term he would focus on the “civilianization” of the police department, giving various office duties to non-cops so more officers could be deployed elsewhere. Too many officers currently do work that civilians could perform, he said.

“This takes away from the public safety focus we need from our police officers,” said Sayegh. The mayor said using civilians also would be more cost-effective for the city.

The mayor also cited the impending creation of a Crime Intelligence Center in Paterson, which he said would help the police department track the guns used to commit crimes in the city.

Paterson Police Officer Latrenta Grayson speaks to encourage the students to consider careers in law enforcement at the John F. Kennedy Education Complex in Paterson on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Sayegh also cited non-law enforcement initiatives to fight crime, such as improved recreation opportunities and the development of vacant and abandoned properties. “The city’s abandoned properties attract criminal activity and drug use,” the mayor said. In his next term, he said, he'd work to reduce the number of abandoned properties in Paterson to zero.

Sayegh also said he would increase the number of street surveillance cameras used by the Paterson police department.

Councilman Luis Velez

Velez said he would implement a restructuring of the leadership of the Paterson police department, including naming a new chief. Velez said that if he were to win, he doesn’t expect the current chief, Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora, to stay in the job.

If Baycora was still chief when he took office, Velez said he would try to get him to leave by presenting him with an employment contract with less favorable terms. Velez said he thinks there are several strong candidates for replacing Baycora, but he declined to mention their names.

The councilman said he would emphasize police initiatives that would improve the quality of life in Paterson, focusing on after-hours clubs, prostitution, panhandling, noise complaints and drug activities. He promised to reinstate the police department’s gang unit.

Velez said he would seek to hire an extra 100 cops, which he estimated would cost about $5 million per year. He said he could find the additional money to pay them through the “other expense” accounts in various city department budgets.

The councilman said he thinks the state would allow Paterson to exceed its current limit on police officers if municipal officials were able to pay for them without extra funding from Trenton.

