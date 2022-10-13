Paterson's 'robbery squad': FBI investigation leads to convictions, federal prison terms

A years-long Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of a group of former Paterson police officers — a group who called themselves "the robbery squad" ultimately led to guilty pleas and convictions and, in some cases, terms in federal prison.

Paterson Police Sgt. Michael Cheff, is shown seconds after walking out of federal court, in Newark. Cheff was there after being arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020. Cheff is the eighth member of the Paterson Police Department to get arrested in a corruption probe which started more than three years ago. Cheff is currently suspended without pay.

Former police Sgt. Michael Cheff didn’t get rich off the robberies committed by the rogue cops he supervised, said United States District Judge Katharine Hayden. Nor did Cheff ever direct his underlings to shake somebody down when he needed cash, Hayden noted. But federal prosecutors asserted that the robbery squad of rogue cops would have been unable to prey upon the people of Paterson for so long and so often without Cheff looking out for them and helping conceal their crimes.

Former Paterson Police Officer, Frank Toledo, leaves the Federal Courthouse in Newark on July 16, 2019 after being charged in court.

None of the people who were robbed and beaten by a rogue crew of Paterson cops were sitting in a federal courtroom on Friday afternoon as two of the offenders got their prison terms. But the judge and federal prosecutors referred to the victims several times during the proceedings in which Frank Toledo was sentenced to two years in prison and Daniel Pent 18 months.

“The people of Paterson need to know that Mr. Toledo … is paying his debt to them for what he did to them,” said United States District Court Judge Katharine Hayden.

Former Paterson Police Officer Jonathan Bustios pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and conspiracy to deprive individuals of their human rights in the federal courthouse in Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

The day of reckoning looms for five rogue city cops who brazenly called themselves “the robbery squad” as they preyed upon people in Paterson and exchanged boastful text messages about their illegal exploits. One after another, Jonathan Bustios, Eudy Ramos, Matthew Torres, Frank Toledo and Daniel Pent are scheduled to stand before a federal judge in Newark on Thursday to learn how much time they will spend in prison for robbing and beating people they illegally stopped in Paterson, crimes they tried to cover up with false police reports.

Former Paterson Police Officer Eudy Ramos leaves federal court on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ramos is charged with civil rights violations for allegedly conducting illegal traffic stops and taking money from the occupants of the vehicles.

The prison sentences for six Paterson cops convicted of stealing money from people they illegally stopped have been delayed while one of the former officers tries to get his conviction overturned. The sentencing hearings for Jonathan Bustios,Michael Cheff, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres had been scheduled for the end of this month, but they have been postponed until September.

Paterson Police Officer Daniel Pent.

A Paterson Police officer pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, the seventh cop to admit to crimes that include traffic stop shakedowns, drug-dealing and hitting a man while the man was chained to a hospital bed. In federal court in Newark, Daniel Pent admitted to joining a crew of five rogue cops in a conspiracy that allegedly started in late 2016 and continued until 2018. Pent also admitted to crimes that include excessive force.

Matthew Torres outside of Federal Court in Newark on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Matthew Torres was arrested Wednesday morning by federal agents, and charged with participating in an illegal traffic stop in Paterson last December with Eudy Ramos, another accused officer, according to authorities.

Punctuating one of the worst police scandals in Paterson history, a federal jury on Thursday found Sgt. Michael Cheff guilty of civil rights crimes, making him the sixth member of the self-proclaimed “robbery squad” of cops to be convicted. With his wife seated directly behind him, Cheff slowly shook his head from side to side as the jury foreman read off the verdict just after 7:30 p.m. — guilty on the first count of conspiracy to violate civil rights and guilty on the second count of falsification of records.

The verdict followed five days of testimony in which Cheff’s five co-conspirators — Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres — admitted to robbing, beating and abusing people they illegally stopped and searched in Paterson.

Paterson police officer Michael Cheff in seen in this file photo from the 2017 Families Behind the Badge Softball Tournament.

Paterson police Sgt. Michael Cheff, the supervisor of the city's self-proclaimed “robbery squad” of crooked cops, was either “the inside guy” who conspired with them or the “easygoing boss” who became one of their victims. A federal jury heard those conflicting portraits of Cheff during closing arguments in the police corruption trial in United States District Court in Newark.

The trial looms as the culmination of a massive FBI probe into the Paterson Police Department that already put two city cops in prison and resulted in the convictions of five others — all of whom testified against Cheff during the past eight days in hopes of getting lighter jail sentences.

The five crooked cops who called themselves the “robbery squad” joked among themselves about the crimes they committed against the people of Paterson, according to testimony in the trial of Sgt. Michael Cheff.

The assaults on those who tried to escape from them they called the “running tax.” The officers said they were doing “brake checks” when they made abrupt stops in their patrol cars, sending handcuffed suspects in the back seat crashing into plexiglass partitions. Their probable cause for illegal motor vehicle searches was “DWB,” or driving while Black.

Sgt. Michael Cheff

Five rogue cops preyed upon Paterson for three years — beating people, stealing their money, telling lies, planting evidence and conspiring to cover up their crimes with false police reports. That much both sides agreed upon during Wednesday’s opening statements in the federal trial against Paterson police Sgt. Michael Cheff, who supervised the lawbreaking law enforcement officers.

But what was Cheff’s role?

Former Paterson Police officer Eudy Ramos leaves federal court on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ramos is charged with civil rights violations for allegedly conducting illegal traffic stops and taking money from the occupants of the vehicles.

In addition to stealing money from illegally stopped motorists, disgraced city Police Officer Eudy Ramos admitted in federal court that he used excessive force on people he encountered on the streets of Paterson.

Ramos, the sixth city cop to plead guilty in the FBI’s probe, admitted taking $14,600 from people in five separate incidents stretching from February 2017 through February 2018. Those crimes already had come to light during previous guilty pleas by other crooked officers as well as in Ramos’ indictment. But Ramos’ admissions covered new ground in revealing the violent practices of the rogue officers.

Former Paterson police officer Jonathan Bustios, on left, leaves the Federal District Courthouse in Newark, with his attorney Michael Koribanics, after pleading guilty to charges of extortion and conspiracy to deprive persons of their human rights on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Jonathan Bustios used to drive through Paterson’s drug-infested neighborhoods in his police vehicle searching for people to rob. Luxury cars, expensive clothes, flashy jewelry – that’s what Bustios said he looked for in his victims, signs he said that someone might be carrying lots of cash, or drugs, or guns.

The former law enforcement officer – who testified in federal court in Newark – estimated he stole an average of $500 a week through his illegal shakedowns, on top of his $40,000 salary from the Paterson Police Department. He also said he lied on about 75% of the police reports he filed to cover up his wrongdoing.

Former Paterson police officer Ruben McAusland, on right, with his attorney John Whipple, on left, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug deals he conducted in 2017 and 2018, sometimes while on duty, in uniform and in his police patrol vehicle. McAusland leaves the Federal Courthouse in Newark on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after being sentenced.

The entries about Paterson Police Officer Ruben McAusland’s illegal activity come from an FBI affidavit attached to the original criminal complaint filed against him. The affidavit says that all of the drug transactions and most of the phone conversations were recorded by a confidential informant at the direction of law enforcement.

A seventh police officer pleaded guilty to corruption charges, meaning every city officer arrested in the FBI probe has been convicted. Former Police Officer Daniel Pent, who worked as a state corrections officer before he joined the Paterson Police Department in 2014, admitted participating in a conspiracy in which five of the rogue officers took money from drivers and passengers during illegal traffic stops.

He faces up to three years in federal prison. Pent also admitted filing false police reports to cover up the money he took

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ 'robbery squad': FBI investigation leads to prison terms