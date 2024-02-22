What is the path of the 2024 solar eclipse in Texas? See interactive map

Soon Texans will get to see something that rarely happens.

The total solar eclipse is set to be seen on April 8, according to NASA. The path of the eclipse will be along a southwest-to-northeast line through North America. Scientists say it will be the last total solar eclipse visible to the world until 2044.

What happens during a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon shifts between the sun and Earth, blocking the face of the sun.

“People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will become dark, as if it were dawn or dusk,” a synopsis from NASA said.

Where is the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality in Texas?

According to TravelTexas, the path of totality will begin before 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio, TX, and trace a line northwest across the entire state. For those living in more remote areas like Hill Country, you can find viewing spots in places like Boerne, Bandera, or Kerrville.

2024 solar eclipse watch parties

Major cities in Texas will have watch parties for this scientific event. For those planning to be outside for the eclipse, be sure to have weather-appropriate clothing, water, snacks, and camp chairs. It is highly recommended to bring a safe viewing option such as a pinhole viewer or ISO-12312-2 certified solar/eclipse glasses.

Here are some watch party locations:

Hilton Austin (500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX) — Hilton Austin will have eclipse-themed cocktails and mocktails, as well as free eclipse viewing glasses on April 8. This event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and admission is free.

Levy Event Plaza (501 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX) — Irving is offering a Total Eclipse in the Park Party. The event will feature food trucks, music and free eclipse glasses. The event is from noon to 3 p.m.

Space Center Houston (1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston, TX) — The Space Center of Houston is having a three-day event April 6-8. The event includes eclipse glasses giveaway, eclipse and space expert lightning talks in Independence Plaza with emcee Gary Jordan of NASA’s “Houston We Have a Podcast,” and more. Tickets for that event can be purchased here.

Dam 2024 Eclipse (507 Hi-Line Dr., Buchanan Dam, TX) — The event will feature presentations by scientists, eclipse glasses, and music. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

The Alamo Eclipse Watch (300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio, TX) — Watch the total solar eclipse from the iconic Alamo at this free event with complimentary solar eclipse glasses. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

How to see the total solar eclipse safely

It is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. You could permanently damage your eyes.

Here are some safety tips provided by NASA:

View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

Although not recommended to watch the eclipse without specialized eye protection, it's possible to view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

