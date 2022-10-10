Path cleared for woman's trial in killing

Oct. 10—HIGH POINT — A woman is set for trial this week on murder and robbery charges in the fatal shooting of one man and wounding of two other people along a southeast High Point street five years ago.

Unique Amani McQueen, 26, was in court at the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point on Monday morning as her attorney, Thomas Johnson, sought to postpone the trial.

After an hourlong hearing, Superior Court Judge Bradford Long denied Johnson's request but required the Guilford County District Attorney's Office to provide full transcripts of testimony from a trial this past March in which one of McQueen's codefendants, Al'Tariq Cole, was acquitted.

Two other defendants previously pleaded guilty in the shooting, which took place in the 200 block of Paramount Street on Aug. 31, 2017, and killed Maurice Suggs, 26. McQueen is the final defendant in the case.

During the hearing Monday morning in Courtroom HP4C, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Matt Stockdale turned and gestured to relatives of Suggs in the gallery.

Long said he expects jury selection to begin early this week.

McQueen, who Long said has been in jail since her arrest on Sept. 1, 2017, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to court records.

Wayland M. Smith, 27, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted firs-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, District Attorney Avery Crump said. He was sentenced to 35 to 44 years in prison.

Devonte M. Flowers, 23, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, Crump said. He was sentenced to nearly six to eight years in prison.

