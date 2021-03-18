Path to freedom narrows for detained Canadian duo caught in US-China feud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leyland Cecco in Toronto
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

For more than 830 days, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in Chinese jail cells, facing espionage charges that legal experts and diplomats have denounced as baseless.

But as the two men finally face trial, their supporters recognize that the two Canadians – caught in the centre of a diplomatic feud between the United States and China – face a narrowing path to freedom.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, a businessman, were arrested in December 2018 in a detention widely viewed as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou earlier that month.

In the years since, the two men have endured hours of interrogation and isolation, with rare visits by consular officials. China alleged that the two posed a threat to national security, but has revealed few details of the charges against them. In turn, Canada has accused Beijing of “hostage diplomacy”.

Now, the two cases are finally coming to trial. Spavor will face a court in the northern city of Dandong on Friday. Kovrig will be tried Monday in Beijing. Canadian officials will not be granted access to the courts.

The Global Times, a state-backed newspaper, says Kovrig is “accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig”.

Related: Kovrig and Spavor: China set to begin trial of two Canadians

Friends describe the allegations as hard to take seriously.

“We immediately assumed the charges were nonsense,” said Jacco Zwetsloot, a South Korea-based journalist who had travelled with Spavor.

Spavor lived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, where where he ran a business that facilitated sports and cultural exchanges between North Korea, China and Canada. A fluent Korean speaker, he has met the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, several times and also arranged basketball star Dennis Rodman’s visits to Pyongyang.

“Michael didn’t have an interest in the Chinese language. Living in China was often a means to an end for him – so the idea that he somehow learned to read Chinese and become an intelligence source just doesn’t make sense,” said Zwetsloot.

In a statement ahead of the trial, Spavor’s family reiterated calls for his release.

“He loved living and working in China, and would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people. We stand by Michael and maintain his innocence in this difficult situation,” the family said.

Zwetsloot said that Spavor’s personality has likely been an asset during his time in detention.

“I feel reasonably sure he’s doing his best to get on well with his cellmates and his captors. That’s the kind of guy he is,” said Zwetsloot. “He’s not the kind to brood or withdraw into himself. He’s been known to give haircuts to other cellmates. That’s the Michael we know and love.”

Kovrig, a China expert who had previously worked in the Canadian embassy in Beijing, has told his family that he takes 7,000 steps around his cell every day to stay healthy, and devours whatever reading material he can find.

“It’s just unbelievably remarkable and inspiring how he is marshalling every resource available to him,” said his wife, Vina Nadjibulla. The two are separated, but she has remained a strong advocate for his release. “He’s doing everything that he can to come out of this experience healthy and not having been defeated or broken.”

Guy Saint-Jacques – who was Canada’s ambassador Beijing while Kovrig worked at the embassy – drew a parallel between the two Michaels’ ordeal and a previous row between China and Canada.

In 2014, Canadian officials arrested a Chinese citizen, Su Bin, who was deported to the US on suspicions had stolen top-secret American fighter jet plans.

Soon after his arrest, Kevin and Julia Garratt – a Canadian couple who had lived in China for 30 years and ran a coffee shop – were arrested. Kevin Garratt was charged and convicted on espionage charges. His trial was closed to Canadian officials and lasted only a few hours.

He was eventually deported to Canada in September 2016 after 775 days in detention.

Meng Wanzhou has been fiercely contesting her extradition to the US. Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated with her detention.
Meng Wanzhou has been fiercely contesting her extradition to the US. Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated with her detention. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

“Michael will know that when he faces the judge on Monday that he has no chance, because it’s all preordained by the Communist party,” said Saint-Jacques.

Looming over both trials is another court case, playing out thousands of miles away in the city of Vancouver.

Huawei executive Meng, who was arrested by Canadian officers at the request of US officials, is fiercely contesting her extradition to the United States.

Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated with her detention, which it views as an affront to Huawei and to Chinese technological ambitions, and it indicated a willingness to take strong actions to secure her release.

Saint-Jacques said the timing of the two Michaels’ trials – a day after high-level meetings between Chinese and US officials in Alaska – was no coincidence.

“It looks like China wants to play hardball,” he said.

“The Chinese message to the Americans is, ‘We are in the driver’s seat. If you want to help out the Canadians, you have to make concession to us and make sure Meng returns to China.’”

Canada has increasingly pinned its hope of securing a release of the men on the United States, which has become more vocal on the subject since Joe Biden took office.

“Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden said in late February, mentioning both men by name – and making clear to China that its treatment of American allies would set the tone for future US-Chinese relations.

Nadjibulla said: “No matter what happens, the fundamentals of the situation are the same. These are arbitrary and unjust detentions. Michael is innocent. He has endured this unspeakable situation for 830 days.

“And I hope that this latest development just underscores the urgency for Canadian governments, the United States others to work to find a solution and to bring both of their detentions to an end.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa to ignite engines of $18bn Space Launch System in effort to return to Moon

    Over 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and hydrogen will fill up tanks of 212-foot core so that it can fire up its engines without actually shooting off into space

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. While the sanctions are mainly symbolic, the adoption marks a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • Topps Sparks Outrage With Sticker Showing BTS Beaten Amid Anti-Asian Attacks

    Topps, an American trading card manufacturing company, has apologized for a newly released product that depicts a Grammy Awards trophy ready to injure the members of K-pop group BTS. The item is one of the stickers from Topps' “Shammy Awards” sticker collection, which was released after the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, according to Billboard. The sticker, called “Bopping K-pop,” features a caricature of bruised BTS members in a game of Whac-A-Mole.

  • Teen Vogue’s New Top Editor Out After Backlash Over Old Racist Tweets

    Marion Curtis/StarPix for Magnolia Pictures/ShutterstockJust days before she was set to begin the job, Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief is out at the publication following internal uproar over her decade-old tweets about Asians.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Alexi McCammond, a former Axios political reporter who was hired by Condé Nast earlier this month to lead Teen Vogue, will no longer join the fashion and lifestyle publication.Shortly after publication of this story, McCammond posted a statement to Twitter: “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about… and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote.And in an email to staff from Stan Duncan, forwarded by Condé Nast to The Daily Beast, the company’s chief people officer wrote that “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”Multiple people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Condé management called a meeting with staffers for Thursday afternoon to discuss the new editor’s exit.McCammond was heralded as a rising political star among the D.C. press corps for her headline-grabbing stories about the Trump White House and the 2020 presidential campaign, which garnered her an award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2019 and frequent appearances as a contributor on MSNBC.But her appointment at Teen Vogue ran into trouble just days after she was tapped for the position as its top editor.Shortly after the announcement of her appointment to the digital publication, critics of McCammond’s hiring resurfaced tweets she posted in 2011 using racist stereotypes about Asian people.Teen Vogue Staff Rail Against New Editor-in-Chief’s Past Tweets Mocking Asians“Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” McCammond, who is Black, wrote in one of the tweets, posted when she was in college. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong...thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” read another.McCammond had previously apologized for the tweets when they first resurfaced in 2019, and apologized again earlier this month, both in public statements and in internal memos to her new colleagues.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that McCammond met one-on-one individually with staff to apologize and discuss moving forward. Internal reaction was mixed: Some staff who spoke with The Daily Beast remained apprehensive, while others felt McCammond was appropriately remorseful for posts that she made when she was a teenager.“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused,” she wrote in a note addressed to Teen Vogue staff.Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why - pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021 “There’s no excuse for language like that. I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.”High-profile media figures, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes and NBC Peacock’s Mehdi Hasan, leapt to her defense, arguing that McCammond should not be punished professionally for social-media posts from when she was a teenager.Despite the outcry, the magazine publisher itself initially stood by McCammond. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, Condé Nast was aware of the tweets before McCammond was hired and questioned her about the old posts. The company initially defended McCammond in a series of statements to reporters, and published a public apology and statement on Teen Vogue’s Instagram account.But the public backlash to the resurfaced tweets seemed to rattle Teen Vogue staff. Many were still skeptical of the publisher’s handling of issues around race following last year’s internal company-wide reckoning over claims that it has fostered a toxic work environment for nonwhite staff. Multiple people familiar with the matter also told The Daily Beast the magazine’s staff thought Condé Nast was slow to respond to criticism of the old social-media posts as many readers admonished the publication and its staff online amid a national conversation around high-profile acts of racism and violence towards Asians.Following McCammond’s hiring, Teen Vogue employees sent a letter to Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch, expressing their concerns with the social-media posts and the public outcry. They additionally posted a public statement of solidarity with those concerned about McCammond’s old tweets.Beauty Brand Ulta Pulls Teen Vogue Ads Over New Editor-in-Chief’s Old Racist Tweets“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” staffers wrote in their public note. “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”Wintour hastily convened a virtual meeting with staffers earlier this month as a result. And the uproar over McCammond’s tweets shook the confidence of at least one advertiser.Popular cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty told The Daily Beast earlier this month that it halted its seven-figured advertising campaign with the Condé Nast-owned publication.“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” a company spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize China

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) kicked off a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the recent spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans with some comments that drew fierce blowback. Roy began by acknowledging the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that killed six Asian women as tragedy, but then pivoted to criticize the hearing and declare he believes in justice in unrelated situations as well. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously." "There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021 California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) said Roy's comments "glorified lynching." Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021 Roy later defended his comments, telling Mediaite: "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. ... I meant it. We need more justice and less thought police. We need to stop evil doers – such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors… not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies." His defense echoed other remarks that angered lawmakers during the hearing. Though the focus was on racist violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Roy ranted against the Chinese government. "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he said. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) argued that using the hearing for irrelevant criticism of China's government was another example of rhetoric that could encourage anti-Asian sentiment in general in the U.S. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions," says Rep. Grace Meng in forceful response to Rep. Chip Roy's opening remarks on "policing of rhetoric" in hearing. "We will not let you take our voice away from us." https://t.co/oaHKPQWuSd pic.twitter.com/ggr3IbcZ6z — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsLet informed people be jurorsFauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'

  • Fauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) just once again clashed during a COVID-19 hearing. This time, as Fauci testified before lawmakers on Thursday, Paul claimed it's "just theater" for those who have had COVID-19 or received their vaccine to still wear a mask, an assertion that drew pushback from the nation's top infectious disease expert. "Here we go again with the theater," Fauci said. "Let's get down to the facts." Fauci pointed to the spread of COVID-19 variants, which he called a "good reason for a mask," and he told Paul that he's "not hearing what I'm saying about variants" as the senator continued to argue there's no evidence people should need to wear masks after recovering from COVID-19 or getting a vaccine. CDC guidance states that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear a mask in public. "You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show," Paul told Fauci. An exasperated Fauci rejected that claim, telling Paul, "Let me just state for the record masks are not theater" and adding that "I totally disagree" with what he said. This was the latest clash between the two during a congressional hearing. In September, Fauci blasted Paul for "not listening" to what health officials had been saying, adding that the senator "misconstrued" what he had said and has "done that repetitively in the past." Sen. @RandPaul: "If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You have the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater? Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to the facts." Full video here: https://t.co/61RnSUvayG pic.twitter.com/xDWnCuFjjO — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsRepublican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize ChinaLet informed people be jurors

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • TurboTax and H&R Block customers face delays on $10,200 unemployment tax break in stimulus

    The stimulus plan includes a tax break on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits, but TurboTax and H&R Block need time to update their software.

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • I'm a DoorDash delivery driver who makes anywhere from $200 to $800 a week. Here's what I wish I knew before signing up to drive for the company.

    Mike Hayes says he likes the flexibility of being a DoorDash driver, where he can make up to $800 working about 45 hours a week.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Ted Cruz releases holds on Biden nominees as administration looks to get tough on Russia pipeline

    Nord Stream 2 is becoming a political football.

  • The Atlanta-area shooting suspect was kicked out of his house because of a sex addiction, CNN report says

    Robert Long has claimed he was addicted to sex, police say, but there's a wider debate about whether the Atlanta shooting was also racially motivated.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.