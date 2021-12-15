Path of Kentucky tornadoes: New information on strength, size, speed, timing of storms

More information continues to be released as experts with the National Weather Service investigate the paths of a string of deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky over the weekend.

Assessments in Western Kentucky, where the storm hit the hardest, continues to be done while surveys closer to Central Kentucky have been completed. It will likely be at least a week until the surveys are officially complete, but preliminary information now shows seven tornadoes touched down in Kentucky.

“A team of experts that specialize in high end tornado ratings are arriving over the next day or so to help with our survey,” NWS Paducah said in a tweet Monday afternoon. “They will provide added assistance. It will take several days. This is history, so please be patient with us.”

Here is a little background on how we conduct damage surveys. This tornado event has been particularly difficult to survey due to communication outages. Additionally, we do not want to interfere with active search and rescue operations. Please bear with us over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/4voc4w5h11 — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 13, 2021

Here’s what we know about the tornadoes’ path.

Long-track western Kentucky tornado

Surveyors are still assessing the damage and wind speeds that killed dozens in western Kentucky, and will be doing so for “several days,” according to Jasmine Blackwell with NOAA.

But experts posted their first bit of information about the deadly long-track twister Tuesday afternoon. According to NWS Paducah, the tornado first entered Kentucky at 8:56 p.m. Friday in Fulton County and lifted off the ground in Muhlenberg County at 11:10 p.m.

Surveyors believe the twister traveled 128 miles in Kentucky, which means it moved along 96 miles per hour.

On its path, the tornado roared through Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall, Lyon, Caldwell, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bremen were some of the hardest hit areas.

‘I can’t find my baby.’ 5-month-old baby among 11 dead in Bremen, Ky., tornado

Gov. Andy Beshear previously reported the tornado traveled 227 miles across multiple states, which if proven to be true by NWS, would break a 96-year-old record for the longest continuous distance traveled by a tornado.

Surveyors also believe the wind speeds for the tornado ranged from 158-206 miles per hour, which would put it anywhere between an EF3 and an EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The tornado preliminarily had a maximum width of three-fourths of a mile, per NWS.

Here is a snapshot displaying times for when the Dec 10th Tornado moved through each county in western KY, along with when a Tornado Warning was issued for each of these counties. It travelled 128 miles across our forecast area between 8:56 and 11:10 PM. pic.twitter.com/Q1mkG0wsIi — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 14, 2021

Bowling Green tornado

Another long-track tornado struck Bowling Green and other parts of western, central Kentucky.

While the length of the tornado has not been determined yet, it made appearances in Logan, Warren, Edmonson, Hart, Green, Taylor and Marion Counties.

Preliminary assessments by NWS show the tornado peaked at EF3 wind speeds, which ranges from 136-165 miles per hour. Surveyors have completed their work in Logan, Taylor and Marion Counties with work still left to be done in Warren, Hart and Green Counties.

The tornado in Taylor County mostly impacted the Saloma area and left one dead.

There was also a second tornado that touched down in Bowling Green, per NWS, that shows at least EF2 wind speeds.

Here is our latest tornado damage survey map. Additional surveys will continue today. #kywx pic.twitter.com/swWDUoPsAj — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 15, 2021

Boyle County

Preliminary information shows two twisters hit Boyle County. No assessment on the damage or wind speeds there have been given.

It was the first tornado ever to touch down in the county, according to NWS.

The Danville-Boyle County airport suffered significant damage from the storm, but no fatalities have been reported.

Ohio, Breckinridge Counties

An EF3 tornado hit Ohio County and into Breckinridge County. The survey there is complete and no deaths have been reported.

NWS said in a tweet their team started surveying in the Rough River Area and as they moved southwestward towards Hartford, the damage became worse.

Spencer County

A short EF1 tornado hit parts of Spencer County. It was the third tornado ever to touch down in the county, according to NWS.

Monroe County

An EF0 made a short appearance in Monroe County. Wind speeds for an EF0 range from 65-85 miles per hour.