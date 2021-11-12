"Path to Pro" offers training for high-paying jobs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- NY Daily News
AOC colleagues push to censure GOP lawmaker for ‘beyond the pale’ anime video
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the House of Representatives to officially censure a far-right-wing Republican lawmaker who tweeted an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden. The proposed resolution backed by several colleagues would slap Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on the wrist for posting the shocking altered video showing ...
- ABC News
Investigators question border agents about dramatic horse patrol photos
U.S. Border Patrol personnel on the scene where dramatic images showed agents on horseback confronting groups of mostly Haitian migrants are being interviewed this week as part of an internal investigation, a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the matter told ABC News. U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched the review following public outcry over the appearance that agents were using excessively aggressive tactics against vulnerable migrants. It's unclear how many subjects of the investigation have been identified at this point, but the law enforcement official who spoke to ABC News said most of the interviews scheduled this week involve potential witnesses.
- The Daily Beast
Teen Nabbed After Driving His Own Car to Torch Texas Synagogue
Austin Fire DepartmentA Texas teen is facing felony arson charges for allegedly setting fire to an Austin synagogue on Halloween night.Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, was arrested Wednesday by criminal investigators with the Austin Fire Department. Sechriest was identified thanks to surveillance footage from the parking lot of Congregation Beth Israel before, during, and after the blaze, showing the license plate number of his Jeep—which led cops to Sechriest’s home in San Marcos, Texas, where h
- Reuters
WHO to set guidelines on COVID-19 antiviral pills soon
GENEVA (Reuters) -World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday they were hoping to convene a meeting soon to set guidelines on the use of COVID-19 antiviral pills, saying they offered "very attractive" new prospects for clinical care. Britain became the first country https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04 to approve one of the potentially game-changing pills earlier this month. Janet Diaz, the WHO's top official for clinical care responses, said that a meeting of its guidelines development group would consider the question of COVID pills in a forthcoming meeting in three weeks.
- Associated Press
S. Korea police want to probe US diplomat over car accident
South Korean police said Thursday they’re pushing to investigate a U.S. diplomat to find if he intentionally fled following a traffic accident in Seoul. The diplomat’s car rear-ended a taxi in Seoul on Wednesday but kept moving without stopping, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station said, citing an analysis of footage recorded by the taxi’s camera. The taxi chased the diplomat’s car until it stopped close to the gate of a nearby U.S. military base in Seoul.
- The Des Moines Register
Trump, Biden and vaccine mandates: This Iowa Poll has your Thanksgiving Day debates covered
The Iowa Poll, the 'gold standard' of political surveys, is back with new tracking on Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and the economy.
- Reuters
U.S. vacations in Cuba still come with hangovers from Trump's sanctions
Cuba opens its borders next week signaling new opportunity for pandemic-weary travelers and the island's tourism industry, but for U.S. citizens getting there requires jumping through hoops like never before, according to the heads of eight U.S. tour agencies. U.S. President Donald Trump ended cruise ship dockings, reduced flights to Havana and eliminated them altogether to the outlying provinces. "U.S. obstacles are the most significant in our more than 22 years of doing business in Cuba," said Michael Zuccato, head of Cuba Travel Services.
- Reuters
Biden says U.S. concerned about situation in Belarus
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday expressed concern about the situation in Belarus as it faces accusations of encouraging migrants to cross into Poland and Lithuania via its territory. The European Union has accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack" to destabilize the bloc by flying in thousands of migrants from war-torn areas and encouraging them to cross the border into the EU illegally. Migrants, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, are sheltering in freezing conditions on the border between Belarus and EU states Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross.
- Beaver County Times
'Let's Go Brandon' slogans and profane political flags proliferate across state
One York County man's obituary ended with “#Letsgobrandon.”
- People
Minnesota Vikings Player, 30, Is Stable After Being Hospitalized with Breakthrough COVID-19
"It's serious stuff," Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday about the situation
- KOAT - Albuquerque Videos
Ronchetti: Giving up TV job worth it if he can make a difference
Ronchetti: Giving up TV job worth it if he can make a difference
- GOBankingRates
How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60
"An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.
- WABC – NY
Gov. Hochul to employers: 'Get your employees back now!'
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New York City employers to bring their workers back now, after a new survey showed the majority of people are still working remotely.
- BuzzFeed
16 People Who Truly Had A Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad First Day At Work
"I got mugged on my first night as a pizza delivery guy."View Entire Post ›
- Bloomberg
Wall Street Is Offering 8-Figure Pay Packages to Woo Top Talent
(Bloomberg) -- The trading desk was just embarking on a second banner year when senior executives started defecting to the likes of Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Millennium Management. By this fall, many of the team’s heaviest hitters had gone.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The setting wasn’t some s
- KNXV - Phoenix Scripps
Phoenix police officer resigns from job over the radio
A Phoenix police officer reportedly resigned from his job over the radio.
- Time
The Truck Driver Shortage Doesn’t Exist. Saying There Is One Makes Conditions Worse for Drivers
The trucking industry has a retention problem, not a recruitment problem.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Bank payout in Satterfield case brings total paid to heirs to $4.3 million, lawyer says
Palmetto State Bank said it settled with the Satterfield estate Thursday. The estate’s lawyer said in total, the Satterfields have recouped more than $4.3 million in confidential settlements after suing Alex Murdaugh and others in September.
- Business Insider
A trucker explains the truck-driver shortage: We're 'tired of carrying the country on our backs'
"People have been forced to seek alternative forms of employment in order to be able to provide for their families," a truck driver said.
- Tallahassee Democrat
This ain't your granddaddy's truck: It’s time to redefine the image of trucking | Opinion
The trucking industry is adapting to a rapidly changing business landscape, which means great opportunities for the next generation entering the field.