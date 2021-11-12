"Path to Pro" offers training for high-paying jobs

ABC News

U.S. Border Patrol personnel on the scene where dramatic images showed agents on horseback confronting groups of mostly Haitian migrants are being interviewed this week as part of an internal investigation, a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the matter told ABC News. U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched the review following public outcry over the appearance that agents were using excessively aggressive tactics against vulnerable migrants. It's unclear how many subjects of the investigation have been identified at this point, but the law enforcement official who spoke to ABC News said most of the interviews scheduled this week involve potential witnesses.