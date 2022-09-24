Path shifts northwest on growing Tropical Storm Ian, still could strike Florida as hurricane

1
Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
·4 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian grew overnight in the Caribbean, still with a path that could bring it to Florida next week as a hurricane, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency across the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update puts Tropical Storm Ian’s center about 255 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 445 miles southeast of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 16 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 60 miles.

The long-term path has shifted since Saturday morning, though, so the NHC projects landfall farther north along Florida’s Gulf Coast north of Tampa, although that projection is likely to continue shifting through the weekend, forecasters said.

“Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, but uncertainty in the track forecast is higher than usual,” said NHC hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart. Regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of next week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and closely monitor updates to the forecast.

Most of the state of Florida is within Tropical Storm Ian’s “cone of uncertainty,” now, although the NHC cautioned computer models continue to diverge beyond 72 hours on where the storm goes in the Gulf of Mexico after leaving Cuba.

Regardless of its exact path, Ian will start impacting Florida next week.

“Don’t get fixated on these little changes [in the cone],” said Jamie Rhome, acting NHC director. “It can just as easily move back and don’t get fixated whether you’re in or out of the cone.”

Rhome said there is “increasing” confidence of a “potentially very impactful hurricane for the western coast of the Florida peninsula.” Forecasters are particularly concerned about potential storm surge in that area, Rhome said.

“We really need you to be prepared and start moving through your hurricane plan,” he said.

The NHC said the Florida Keys and South Florida could see heavy rain as early as Monday with limited flash and urban flooding possible projecting 2 to 4 inches with some areas up to 5 inches through Tuesday evening.

NASA decided Saturday morning it wasn’t worth risking a launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center for its Artemis I mission to the moon on Tuesday as well, but won’t make a decision until Sunday on whether or not to roll back the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rocket can withstand sustained winds of 85 mph at the launch pad, so if it stays a potential launch could happen on Oct. 2.

The storm, forecast to grow its winds to sustained Category 3 hurricane strength of 115 mph, prompted DeSantis’ emergency declaration.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

DeSantis also requested a federal emergency declaration ahead of landfall that would free up funding sources for emergency protective measures for the entire state.

The latest cone of uncertainty still has the system approaching Florida late Tuesday, parked 100 miles to the west of Naples Wednesday morning, and making landfall Thursday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds and 130 mph gusts north of Tampa in Hernando or Citrus counties.

Forecasters expect it to gain hurricane strength quicker that earlier forecast, as soon as Sunday night.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands with a tropical storm watch in place for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona became Post Tropical-Cyclone Fiona as it headed toward Canada. At 5 p.m., it was located 80 miles northwest of Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.

Tropical Storm Gaston, meanwhile, was heading away from the Azores islands in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Hermine continues to churn off the coast of Africa. Finally, the NHC is monitoring a disturbance several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Since Sept. 1 the tropics have begun to play catch-up, churning out six named storms in three weeks after nearly two months of quiet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early August updated its season prediction that 2022 would still be above-average with 14 to 21 named storms, although not a single named storm formed in the month of August.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while 2021′s season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year calls for 14 named storms.

Through Ian, 2022 has produced nine named systems.

———

Recommended Stories

  • How to find out exactly what you're owed when your flight is canceled, delayed

    A new Department of Transportation tool shows what airlines owe travelers for flight disruptions within their control. Here's how it works.

  • Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean

    Tropical Depression 9 is now officially Tropical Storm Ian and the system is forecast to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane with possible landfall in Florida next week, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

  • Federer, Nadal, Djokovic set new bar for next generations

    Here is one way to look at what Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the now-retired Roger Federer accomplished: The group known as the Big Three of men’s tennis accumulated so many Grand Slam titles — 63 in all — that it seems unlikely anyone will reach the standards they set. Here was another way to think about things as the professional level of the sport began its post-Federer life on Saturday, following the last match of his career: What he and the other two members of that distinguished trio, along with Serena Williams, managed to do was demonstrate that it is possible to dominate for decades, not merely years, at a time. During an interview with The Associated Press this week, Federer recalled a conversation in which Borg talked about getting one weekly massage and maybe the occasional hot bath during his time on tour.

  • Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week

    The last time South Florida was hit by a hurricane was 2017's Irma. Tropical Depression Nine could become a Category 3 hurricane for Florida.

  • New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

  • Eagles-Commanders: Who has the edge at each position?

    Looking at who has the positional edge in the Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders

  • Tropical Storm Ian: What can Jacksonville expect and prepare for ahead of the storm?

    Tropical Storm Ian is expected to intensify into a major hurricane that could impact Jacksonville with heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty wind.

  • Texas Texas tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime

    A new season breeds the same old story for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock to U.S. Treasury secretary: Electric car tax credit needs 'flexibility'

    Warnock sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen urging her to use “maximum flexibility” in implementing a revised tax credit for electric vehicles

  • 'They are going to get a fight:' Ohio State arrives at Skull Session vs. Wisconsin

    The Ohio State football team took part in its pregame Skull Session prior to its prime-time matchup with Wisconsin.

  • How bad would a Category 3 hurricane be in Florida? Here’s what a major storm can do

    The last Cat 3 story to hit Florida was Wilma in 2005.

  • Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

    The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country's most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders. How they all came together and what it could mean for the security of voting in the upcoming midterm elections are questions tangled up in a lawsuit and state investigations that have prompted calls to ditch the machines altogether. Details of the unauthorized access of sensitive voting equipment in Coffee County, Georgia, became public last month when documents and emails revealed the involvement of high-profile Trump supporters.

  • Flacco's time as Jets' top QB winds down, Wilson on way back

    Zach Wilson is getting closer to playing again for the New York Jets. “Zach is the future of the organization, we all know that,” coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week. Saleh's response was to a question about whether he sees a scenario in which Flacco remains the starter even when Wilson is healthy.

  • 16 Celebrities Shared The Reason They Picked A Stage Name, And Some Of These Surprised Me

    Alicia Keys said, "I got so desperate I went through the dictionary for something that catches my eye. I get to the W's, and I pick Wild. 'Alicia Wild, how does that sound, Ma?' She said, 'It sounds like you're a stripper.' But I liked Keys. It's like the piano keys. And it can open so many doors."View Entire Post ›

  • Michigan governor hopeful jokes about Whitmer kidnapping plot

    Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and Donald Trump Jr. joked about the 2020 kidnapping plot against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, drawing backlash as the plot was one of the highest-profile domestic terrorism cases in this country's recent history. Dixon slammed her opponent's handling of businesses and schools at her first stop in Troy, Michigan, on Friday. "The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you're ready to talk," said Dixon.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India

    Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days. Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said. Mohamed Usman, 15, was on his friend's roof in the city of Prayagraj when lightning struck Friday evening, killing him instantly.

  • Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean while Florida remains in its path

    First Warning Weather meteorologist Vanessa Vinent gives us the latest update on Tropical Storm Ian and the 11 a.m. advisory

  • Wall Street Risks a Breaking Point After Week of Monetary Mania

    (Bloomberg) -- Central bankers are hellbent on tightening the monetary spigots even if something in financial markets breaks. After haywire cross-asset moves this week, that tipping point looks dangerously close.As the S&P 500 plunged another 4.7% over five days, bonds and currencies staged historic gyrations that threaten to cause fresh havoc for stock investors already grappling with the lows of this bear market.Treasury yields leaped above levels last seen more than a decade ago, with the spe

  • Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

    In competitive races across the U.S., Republican candidates are distancing themselves from their party’s most controversial policies and people — namely, abortion and former President Donald Trump — as Election Day approaches. But not Ted Budd.