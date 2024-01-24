Path to success: This Wilmington nonprofit aims to help those seeking fulfilling employment

In the heart of downtown, the nonprofit StepUp Wilmington works to restore heart in those seeking fulfilling employment. StepUp strives to serve people affected by unemployment and underemployment, which are often associated with incarceration, homelessness, recovery and domestic violence.

History

StepUp Wilmington was founded as Phoenix Employment Ministry in 2003 by the Rev. Don Skinner, who launched a one-of-a-kind job program here. “During our initial decade of work, we hosted monthly 'orientations' to train and partner with 10 job seekers a month,” said Will Rickard, executive director of StepUp.

Then, in 2013 the organization partnered with StepUp Ministry in Raleigh. It was the partnership that made StepUp Wilmington what it is today. With the collaboration came a focus on data tracking, increased capacity and a clearer picture of what was achievable in the region. Two years later, in 2015, Phoenix Employment Ministry integrated with Hometown Hires — a program of the United Way — becoming Phoenix Hometown Hires. The integration welcomed the first time the organization was able to place 100 jobs in a single year.

“In January 2018, we became StepUp Wilmington to reflect our collaboration with StepUp NC,” Rickard said. Since then, StepUp has placed people into 1,201 jobs.

StepUp candidates at Jobs Week.

Job Placement

The job placement process with StepUp begins with what the organization deems “Jobs Week.” Jobs Week is a 32-hour weeklong employment training workshop during which candidates learn job search strategies like networking, resume writing, addressing employment gaps, criminal history, communication skills, time management and interview preparations.

After Jobs Week, candidates work one-on-one with a talent manager that suits their background, interests and income goals. Once a candidate lands their desired job, they are then invited to CareerUp. The program meets weekly and is designed to connect working adults to jobs with higher wages and provide continued education for skill development.

Through the nonprofit’s staffing division, Beyond Talent, the organization has 30 contracted employers and over 100 employer partners who have committed to hire from StepUp Wilmington. Some of those include Novant Health, MegaCorp, Aramark, Wilmington Health, the city of Wilmington, South Atlantic Services and Wave Transit.

A community meeting at StepUp Wilmington's office.

Success Stories

Rickard pointed to several success stories. In one case, he described a woman who moved from Raleigh to Wilmington with a degree and solid job history, but she didn't have strong support, so it became hard for her to find a job. After her church eventually connected her with StepUp Wilmington and completing Jobs Week, she was given an interview with Cape Fear Collective. She's now been with Cape Fear Collective for over six months.

In another instance, a woman who struggled with a life of addiction and homelessness found StepUp Wilmington after transitioning from rehab to a halfway house. Today, she has a son, is celebrating two years of sobriety, has a secure job, and is currently enrolled at Cape Fear Community College where she is working on her associate's degree.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StepUp Wilmington creates opportunities for those looking for success