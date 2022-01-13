Pathlights Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations To Homebound Seniors

PALOS HEIGHTS, IL — Pathlights is now setting up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for home bound persons. Formerly known as PLOWS Council on Aging, Pathlights is partnering with AgeOptions and the Cook County Department of Public Health to provide in-home visits so that people who are unable to leave their homes due to age, disability or medical condition can get vaccinated.

Suburban Cook County residents can schedule an in-home COVID-19 vaccination visit if they meet one of the following requirements:

Are age 65 or older, or have a disability requiring in-home assistance;

Use adaptive equipment, such as a ventilator/oxygen, crutches, walker, wheelchair, etc. and/or accessible transportation to leave the home;

Leaving the home is not an option because doing so requires a considerable taxing effort.

If you, a family member, friend or neighbor fits the criteria, call the Cook County Vaccination Hotline at 833-308-1988, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

After signing up, you will receive a confirmation email or phone call from one of the CCDPH’s COVID-19 vaccination provider partners. Please be patient as there are many requests.

For more than 45 years, Pathlights has been helping guide adults 60 years of age and over, adults with disabilities, their caregivers, families, and friends along their best path to aging - providing resources, advocacy, programs, and services needed to live with independence and dignity in the community. Pathlights serves all or sections of towns in Palos, Lemont, Orland and Worth townships.

This article originally appeared on the Palos Patch