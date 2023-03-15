Pathologist: 61-year-old Battle Creek man was bludgeoned to death inside Laurel Drive home

BATTLE CREEK — A 61-year-old Battle Creek man found dead inside his Laurel Drive home on Dec. 27 was bludgeoned to death, a forensic pathologist testified Wednesday.

Randall Hurt, 61, died as a result of several "chop wounds" to his face and head, Dr. Joseph Prahlow, a forensic pathologist with the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, explained Wednesday during a court hearing.

Hurt had seven, distinct "chop wounds" that reflected a combination of both sharp force injuries and blunt force injuries, according the Prahlow.

"There was enough force to produce lethal brain injuries," Prahlow said. "The combination of forces (which) caused the skull fracture, the bleeding around the brain and then, in addition, actually cutting into the depth of the brain, all of those things led to a lethal brain injury."

The death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found during a Dec. 27 house fire on Laurel Drive is now the subject of a Battle Creek homicide investigation.

Battle Creek firefighters found Hurt on a couch while trying to extinguish a first-floor fire inside his 266 Laurel Drive Home Dec. 27. His son, Cody Alan Hurt, is charged with open murder in connection with his death.

Open murder includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted of the more serious charge, Cody Hurt could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Calhoun County District Judge Tracie Tomak heard testimony from multiple witnesses — including Prahlow and Battle Creek Fire Marshal Quincy Jones — during a preliminary exam Wednesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine whether there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Proceedings were ultimately adjourned Wednesday and the exam will continue at a later date, with at least one more witness slated to testify, according to Calhoun County Assistant Prosecutor Tamara Towns.

Jones told Tomak Wednesday that firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at 266 Laurel Drive at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 27.

Upon arrival, crews found fire throughout the first floor, with heavy flames concentrated at the rear of the home.

Firefighters needed about 30 to 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, Jones explained. During their suppression, along with search and rescue tactics, they found Randall Hurt lying on a couch in the home’s front living area.

Jones told the court the fire damage characteristics in the front portion of the home were "noticeably different" from fire damage in the laundry room area, where damage was more consistent with high heat and direct flame contact. He said the fire started in the home’s back laundry room, ultimately ruling the blaze as an arson.

"There definitely were combustible materials within that area to start a fire," Jones said of the laundry room, noting the large concentration of clothes in the area.

Appliances and electrical wiring in the laundry area were ruled out as an ignition source, according to Jones.

"I am able to testify that an ignition source was basically used to start the fire," he said. "What that ignition source is, I can’t identify."

A large knife or machete was also recovered from the scene, Jones explained. He indicated the knife had been stuck between "the rear decking to the west (of the home)" and a fence.

The knife was wrapped in cloth and had blood stains on the blade, he said.

