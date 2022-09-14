Pathologist involved in Attica, O.J. Simpson and Epstein cases to testify in Brighton ax murder trial

Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·2 min read

Dr. Michael Baden's career as a pathologist dates back to the 1971 Attica uprising, when he confirmed the conclusions of a Monroe County Medical Examiner — the 39 inmates and hostages slain in the prison retaking were killed by police gunfire and not by prisoners.

Then he was a young New York City medical examiner and in the 50 years since he has built a notable if occasionally controversial career. He has forensically scrutinized the murder case against O.J. Simpson, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the jailhouse suicide of mogul and molester Jeffrey Epstein. (Baden did not think the Epstein death was suicide, as was officially decided.)

On Wednesday, Baden, now 88, is scheduled to testify in the murder case of James Krauseneck Jr., who is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with an ax blow to the head in February 1982. Krauseneck is charged with second-degree murder.

Testimony crucial to prosecution case

Baden's testimony, if consistent with earlier reports, could be central to the prosecution's case if accepted by the jury. Baden reviewed reports and evidence from 1982 and later and narrowed the likely time of death for Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, a determination that made it more believable that her husband murdered her in the early morning hours before going to work.

James Krauseneck Jr., right, with his defense attorney William Easton, listens to his defense co-counsel Michael Wolford give their opening statement as his murder trial begins at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
In pretrial hearings and motions, Krauseneck's defense has aggressively challenged the claims of Baden, maintaining that he erred on the science and that he also based his findings on erroneous information. The testimony of Baden before the grand jury was so misleading that the indictment should be tossed out, Krauseneck's lawyers unsuccessfully argued before the trial.

"The presentation of the evidence was so skewed that it substantially impaired the integrity of the grand jury presentation and, as such, the presentation failed to conform to the requirements of the law," the defense lawyers maintained.

James Krauseneck is believed to have left his Brighton house for his Eastman Kodak Co. job around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1982. He returned after work to find his wife with an ax embedded in her head in their bed. The time of death estimates ranged from several hours before Krauseneck left for work at 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., records show.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.
Baden's analysis has placed the time of death more squarely in the hours before Krauseneck left the home — a finding that could strengthen what is a circumstantial case. Baden maintained that the temperature of the body was likely the source of a miscalculation in 1982. Krauseneck's defense has countered with other experts saying that the 1982 and subsequent analyses still hold true today.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Forensics testimony in Brighton ax murder trial crucial to prosecution

