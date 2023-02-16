Pathologist says broken ribs likely led to Daleville grandfather's death

MUNCIE, Ind. — A forensic pathologist on Wednesday testified that approximately two dozen rib fractures likely led to a Daleville grandfather's death.

Trent David Kreegar, 28, is on trial this week in Delaware Circuit Court 5, charged with murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors allege Kreegar killed his 67-year-old grandfather, Robert Huffman Jr., during a fight outside the victim's Daleville home in September 2021.

When Huffman fell to the ground after receiving a blow to the head — reportedly from a rock or a brick brandished by his grandson — the defendant is accused of inflicting multiple traumatic blunt force injuries by striking his grandfather with a steel wheelbarrow.

More:Murder defendant: '(Grandfather) and I got into a fight and he lost'

On the witness stand, Jolene Clouse told Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman that Huffman, face down on the ground after suffering up to 25 rib fractures, was likely unable to breathe,

He was pronounced dead at the scene after Kreegar alerted authorities, apparently several hours after their fight.

Jurors on Wednesday also viewed grim photos showing the victim's head trauma and other injuries. The pathologist said Huffman has also suffered brain bleeding as a result of being struck.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr presented the testimony of Huffman's former cellmate in the Delaware County jail.

David Kennedy said Huffman had recounted the fatal encounter with his grandfather.

The witness said he was offended in part because his own grandfather "was my hero."

Defense attorney Sam Beasley asked Kennedy whether he found Huffman to be "morally reprehensible."

"Pretty much," the witness responded.

Prosecutors rested the state's case against Huffman on Wednesday afternoon. Beasley is expected to call defense witnesses to the stand on Thursday morning.

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. told jurors they also might begin deliberations in the case on Thursday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Pathologist says broken ribs likely led to Daleville grandfather's death