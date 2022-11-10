Pathologist: Stabbing victim's death took several minutes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Twenty-nine-year-old Deron Keaton suffered eight stab wounds to the chest and stomach and one stab wound in his upper right back, forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolfe testified on Wednesday afternoon.

Keaton died Nov. 8, 2020, inside his Cambridge Estates Apartment in the 3800 block of Ashford Court in Lafayette. He opened his apartment to Tianna Holmes, allowing her to stay there. She is charged with murder in connection to Keaton's death.

The wounds caused 1,400 milliliters of blood to leak into his chest and abdomen cavities, Wolfe testified during murder defendant Tianna Holmes' trial.

"This is about one-third of his blood volume that is not inside his blood vessels," Wolfe testified, noting that anytime blood is not inside a vessels, it is problematic.

"This was not an instant death," Wolfe said, noting it would have taken several minutes after the knife wounds to bleed out and lose consciousness..

The knife wounds damaged Keaton's lung, spleen, kidney, diaphragm, and a major artery descending from the heart, Wolfe said.

Holmes, 27, asked for a bench trial instead of a jury trial, which started Monday and resumed on Wednesday. Closing arguments are expected at 11 a.m. Nov. 17. Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer will then deliberate Holmes' fate.

Holmes claims she became angry when Keaton's friends came over and at her tacos and drank her liquor. She said she left the apartment, and when she came home, Keaton's friends hastily left. Holmes told police she saw Keaton lying on his bedroom floor, and she believed he was drunk and passed out.

Her description of Keaton's friends did not match the description of the four men who stopped by Keaton's for a beer and about 40 minutes of hanging out in the apartment.

They testified Wednesday morning that Holmes was there, too, and she did not leave the apartment, contradicting Holmes' statements to police.

An Indiana State Police lab technician also testified Wednesday that blood found on a black-handled knife found at the scene had Holmes' and Keaton's blood on it.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon after Wolfe's testimony. Holmes' defense attorneys then rested their case without presenting any evidence.

During his testimony, Wolfe said he removed Keaton's pacemaker. An engineer testified Monday that based on the data from that pacemaker, Keaton died about 10:14 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020, when the device began continuously stimulating Keaton's heart.

Holmes did not call 911 until 1:52 a.m. Nov. 9, 2020, according to evidence.

Christina Phillips, one of Holmes' attorneys, argued Monday that the engineer is not a doctor or a clinician. Phillips argued in her objection to the engineer's testimony that time of death is the job of a doctor, not an engineer.

Meyer has not yet ruled on the objection.

During his testimony, Wolfe responded to questions about how pacemaker data.

"I am not an expert on reading pacemaker data," Wolfe said.

During cross examination, Phillips asked about the expertise of a pacemaker's engineer to determine the time of death.

"I don't know that a person needs to be a medical expert to assess data," Wolfe responded, noting he defers to pacemaker engineers' analysis to arrive a times of death.

