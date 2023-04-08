Pathologists testify in Freebold trial

Apr. 8—BEULAH — Two forensic pathologists testified in 19th Circuit Court how their examinations showed three victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of homicide.

Robert Michael Freebold, 60, of Elberta, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20, 2020, shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, their son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, 27, and Marilyn's son, Malachi Maloney, 20.

Freebold has pleaded not guilty.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson called Dr. Joseph Prahlow, of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, and Dr. Lois Goslinoski, regional medical examiner for Manistee and Benzie counties, to the stand Friday morning as prosecution witnesses.

Prahlow testified he conducted an autopsy on Maloney; Goslinoski testified she conducted autopsies on Marilyn Schultz Freebold and Bobby Freebold.

Maloney suffered four gunshot wounds to the head, at least two of which Prahlow said were fired from close-range, meaning from eight to 12 inches away, and all four could have been fatal if suffered individually.

Maloney also had bruising near his neck, which Prahlow said occurred within minutes or an hour of the shooting.

Marilyn Schultz Freebold suffered a nonfatal gunshot to her forearm and three gunshot wounds to the head, all of which could have been fatal without immediate medical attention, Goslinoski said.

Bobby Freebold suffered a nonfatal bruise to his head and four gunshot wounds, three of which Goslinoski said were close contact wounds and one of which, if suffered individually, could have been fatal.

The pathologists said they could not determine the order of the wounds, or with surety what type of firearm was used, though Prahlow and Goslinoski both said by examining the bullets, the bullet fragments as well as the wounds themselves, the injuries appeared to be caused by small-caliber ammunition.

"Based on my experience as a forensic pathologist, which encompasses what we refer to as terminal ballistics, which refers to how firearm projectile or bullets interact with the body, it would be my opinion that the bullet fragments that I recovered . . . were consistent with what we refer to as small-caliber projectiles," Prahlow said.

Story continues

That could be significant, as Swanson stated in her opening argument Tuesday, since it's the prosecution's theory that Freebold planned the fatal shootings and used a gun he owns, a .22-caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol, to carry them out.

Under questioning by defense attorneys, Prahlow agreed that several minutes could have passed in between the gunshots suffered by Maloney and none were made after his death.

In his opening statement, also delivered Tuesday, defense attorney Anthony Cicchelli said the case was an example of a "we just don't know," investigation, due to the chaotic nature of the crime scene and unknown contamination by responding officers and medical personnel.

Cicchelli suggested Robert and Marilyn could have been arguing, Maloney could have tried to intervene by attacking Robert, he may have tried to get away but ultimately armed himself in self-defense. A melee possibly resulted, Cicchelli said, with multiple shooters.

Cicchelli questioned Goslinoski about a toxicology report related to her autopsy of Bobby Freebold, Swanson objected to its admission as evidence and Judge David A. Thompson ruled in her favor.

The toxicology report showed Bobby Freebold had caffeine, nicotine, marijuana, a prescription medication for a mental disorder and a small amount of methamphetamine in his system when he died.

But Goslinoski said, while she took samples for the toxicology screen, she did not conduct the screen herself but rather sent the samples to a lab in Pennsylvania and, since the results did not contribute to Bobby Freebold's death, she did not amend them to her report.

"I collected samples for that testing to be done, I do review the results when they come back, in this case they did not relate to the cause of death," Goslinoski said.

Goslinoski also explained Bobby Freebold had 28 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in his system when he died; it takes between 200 and 600 nanograms per milliliter to alter a person's behavior, she said.

If the defense seeks to enter the toxicology report into evidence — meaning it would be listed as an exhibit and available to the jury during deliberations — it's likely they would have to subpoena the Pennsylvania lab technician who conducted the screen.

Court adjourned for the weekend before noon Friday and Swanson is scheduled to continue to present the state's case when the trial resumes on Tuesday.

The defense does not have to call witnesses or present a case, but may choose to do so once the prosecution rests.