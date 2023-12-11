What paths did the Tennessee tornadoes follow? Nashville Weather Service still surveying

Officials are still working to determine the exact tornado path which ravaged Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Nashville said it plans to have three crews working Monday to survey storm damage and determine the number of tornadoes.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed so far in Madison and Clarksville, killing six people and sending 83 to hospitals.

NWS meteorologist Sam Herron told The Tennessean it could take several days for the teams to determine storm paths due to less daylight and traffic issues in the region.

Damage survey teams from @NWSNashville, @NWSPaducah & @NWSLouisville have determined the EF-3 Clarksville #tornado tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd & Logan Counties and was on the ground for over an hour. 3 people were killed and 62 injured in Clarksville #tnwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/G4KIHbYxVY — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 11, 2023

What paths did Tennessee tornadoes take?

Herron said crews are continuing to assess the Clarksville and Madison storms and will assess paths in Springfield, which Herron called damaging, as well as Stewart County, north of Dover, Dickson County, near Cumberland Furnace, and Cheatham County, near the county line and White Bluff.

According to NWS Nashville, the EF-3 tornado in Clarksville, which killed three and injured 62 people, tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd and Logan Counties and was on the ground for over an hour.

Why do storm surveys take so long?

The NWS announced that they will be issuing a statement with the details of each tornado, however, it will take time. In a post to X, they said the surveys are time-consuming due to teams having to:

Drive to the sites of damage

Repeatedly drive across damage paths

Plot GPS points, take photos, walk to investigate the damage, and speak to victims

Drive back to the office

Assess all information to determine tornado vs straight line winds and consulting experts for unusual situations

Write damage summaries and create maps

Nashville Electric Service 5 PM Update:

Crews have restored power to 22,000 customers. At this hour, there are 23,000 without power, down from 45,000 after the storms moved across Middle Tennessee. NES crews from Nashville and contract crews from Georgia and Kentucky are actively… pic.twitter.com/NgKPLtOqWB — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 10, 2023

