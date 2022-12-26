Do Pathward Financial's (NASDAQ:CASH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Pathward Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Pathward Financial's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about. It's also worth noting that the EPS growth has been assisted by share buybacks, indicating the company is in a position to return capital to shareholders.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Pathward Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Pathward Financial remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$573m. That's a real positive.

Are Pathward Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Pathward Financial shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 2.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Pathward Financial, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.6m.

The CEO of Pathward Financial only received US$1.0m in total compensation for the year ending September 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Pathward Financial To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Pathward Financial has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Pathward Financial is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Pathward Financial that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

