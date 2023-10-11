Pathways Day Center for homeless closes doors temporarily

Oct. 11—Open for just over a year, Pathways Day Center — which has provided services and programs for the homeless — has temporarily closed due to funding issues, Travis Phillips, Reach Services director of operations, confirmed Wednesday.

Pathways, which is on South 15th Street in Terre Haute, is operated by Reach Services.

"This is a temporary closure. We are all working very diligently to get it re-opened as quickly as possible," Phillips said. "We know there are so many in the community that need the services."

The closure relates to funding issues, and in particular, ongoing operations.

"With any nonprofit, funding is always an issue," he said.

While he didn't know when Pathways might re-open, "We respond to any challenge quickly and we work quickly to come up with a resolution that's going to be a long-term resolution," he said.

According to Sarah Chandler, Reach Services executive director, "This decision was made but it's a temporary closure. We are working with anybody and everybody that wants to help us get this reopened as quickly as possible to make sure we can continue to offer these services to the community."

Susie Thompson, former Reach executive director, is now working on a consultant basis to assist with Pathways re-opening. She is working with Chandler. "We're trying to work some things out," Thompson said.

Funding is needed to continue to pay a $1,600 monthly mortgage and other costs necessary to operate, including such things as utilities. Pathways does have grant funding to provide services.

Thompson said Reach Services had been "promised" $200,000 from a source that did not materialize. She declined to identify that source.

Because the funds didn't come through, Reach had to take out a bank loan, Thompson said, and now it has the monthly mortgage.

Chris Moore, Reach board president, said the board found it necessary to close Pathways because they didn't want to jeopardize other Reach Services programs.

Reach was having to subsidize Pathway program funding shortfalls.

"Because Pathways Day Center has had the history of shortfalls from a funding standpoint, we wanted to make sure the rest of the agency's programs and services could continue to be offered uninterrupted," Moore said.

"We were not in a position to continue to absorb that shortfall without a very strong potential for compromising other services."

At the same time, the agency has a "soul crushing empathy" for the homeless and is working to find interim funding to open as soon as possible while it looks for ongoing funding solutions, he said.

In June 2022, the Pathways Day Center had a ribbon cutting for its new 4,500 square-foot facility, located at 504 S.15th St.

At the time, Reach officials reported that funding sources included the city, which was to provide $415,000 in COVID relief dollars; $20,000 from Vigo County commissioners and $40,000 from grants and other donations.

The $415,000 went toward renovation of the facility, and the city provided additional assistance when costs skyrocketed during Covid, Thompson said.

Pathways has served as a hub for services and programs aimed at encouraging self-sufficiency among homeless and at-risk populations in the Wabash Valley.

The homeless have been able to take showers, get mail, do laundry and use computers. They've had access to resources for housing, employment, agency referrals and education.

It also has bedrooms and has served as a heating and cooling center in extreme weather conditions.

Several community partners had a role in making the day center for the homeless a reality, officials said during the opening.

On Tuesday afternoon, one individual was outside Pathways and wanted to retrieve mail but was unable to do so; he had heard rumors the facility was closed.

Two other individuals arrived wanting to retrieve a package and were unaware it was closed.

Chandler said starting this Friday, a staff member and board member will be present from 1 to 2 p.m. to distribute mail.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue