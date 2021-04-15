Patience: In a major home project, the joy is in the work

  • Cain Burdeau stands in front of former barns in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 13, 2021, that he plans to convert into a family home. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
  • Cain Burdeau marks where he wants to place an electrical outlet on a wall inside a country home he is renovating in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
  • Cain Burdeau examines the stonework of a former barn in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 13, 2021, that he plans to convert into a family home. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
  • Cain Burdeau studies plans electrical circuits he plans to install at a country home he is renovating in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
  • Cain Burdeau sits in front of former barns in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 13, 2021, that he plans to convert into a family home. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
1 / 5

Italy-Home Project-Patience

Cain Burdeau stands in front of former barns in Castelbuono, Sicily, on April 13, 2021, that he plans to convert into a family home. (AP Photo/Audrey Rodeman)
CAIN BURDEAU
·6 min read

CASTELBUONO, Sicily (AP) — When my wife and I bought a hectare (about 2.5 acres) of countryside with three buildings on it in the mountains of Sicily four years ago, I didn’t expect – or want – the work to be done quickly. Little did I know it would become what feels like a lifetime of work.

After much dreaming and doubting, drafting floor plans and scrapping wild ideas, looking at the structures from every angle, studying their fissures and (lack of) craftsmanship, I finally felt ready earlier this year to begin work on the main construction project: turning a two-story barn made out of imposing, and boring, cement blocks into a funky kitchen and cozy bedrooms.

“Chalk! Can you buy me some chalk in town?” I asked my wife before she headed out the door with our two sons, off to school a couple months ago.

We have been living in one of the three buildings on the property: It’s a tiny farmer’s house that was, importantly for jobless transplants like us from city life in America, inhabitable when we made our move and started a new life in the Sicilian mountains. There was a flushing toilet, tiled floors, windows that didn’t leak too badly and two doors (plus a couple pieces of furniture). But it's temporary.

“I want chalk to draw lines with,” I explained. “You know, where the electrical lines, kitchen counters, sink, refrigerator will go.”

“Oh, that’s a good idea,” she said. “Sure, I can do that.”

They left for town, clanking the metal front door shut behind them.

___

Where to start with an old dilapidated barn in Sicily? I’d discussed so many possibilities with so many different builders and architects. I’d had eureka moments and many more of complete nothingness.

I am doing the work on my own. At moments, I think about hiring help and bringing in some of Italy’s ubiquitous “muratori,” a word meaning “wall builders” and used to describe anyone in the building trade. But I’m resisting the temptation. It’s not just about saving money: I want this to be our own special project and, deep down, I don’t want it finished in a flash.

A few days later, chalk in hand and standing where the place’s old farmer once kept cows, I was overcome by the realization of how long it had taken me to get to this point. Finally, years after we moved here, it was time to start turning the former barn (complete with a feed trough and a gutter down the middle of the floor where the slop once was washed away) into the kitchen and living room I envisioned.

What had taken me so long? I sighed. “It takes time. A lot of time,” I muttered. “Who knew? I certainly didn’t.”

Time.

I find myself needlessly justifying the slow pace to myself (and others).

In doing work on a home, you can feel judged. Are you lazy? Or just incompetent? Can’t you afford to buy the materials, tools and labor you need? What’s wrong with you?

The pressure to finish a project – and prove your worth – can be crushing. Moreover, there are so many examples in your real life, in the media and on social media that seem to prove just how pathetic you are: There are so many people doing incredible projects so much better than yours and with such rapidity.

A house project is a public display of your ability (and also therefore your inability).

With humility and resolve, I plodded forward: I was only going to go as fast as I could. Regardless, I wanted to do good work.

___

I keep track of my work (dare I call it progress?) with notebooks, photographs, diaries. I like to chronicle the passage of time, the slow changes, gradual inflection points of seasons.

It’s not that I’ve been lying around, daydreaming and doing nothing. That hasn’t been possible: There’s simply too much to do for survival (without paying others to do the survival work for you).

The first year was spent dealing with emergencies: getting the electricity hooked up and installing a pump into the well; bringing water into the house; erecting a stove and stove pipe for heat; cutting back brambles and cleaning up junk around the property; combating mosquitoes by hanging nets over our beds; and understanding the nature around us, what each season brings.

By the end of the second year, more settled in, I’d pruned dozens of olive trees on the property, planted fruit trees and grape vines; built wattle fence gardens, and constructed a shed out of recycled doors and wood where I could store the sundry things we’d collected in the dry cement barn: tools, nails, olive nets, buckets, a plethora of wooden swords our boys had made, crates, a hoard of boards I’d salvaged from a friend’s dismantled menagerie; and so many things so many good people donated to our project, including doors and windows that one day will be installed somewhere.

By then, another emergency had arisen: the need to make a living. Fortunately, I landed a full-time job in my old profession of journalism that allowed me to work from my new home in the wilds of Sicily.

The upside was that the house project could now proceed without too many financial worries. The downside was that my time to work on the house was immensely reduced.

My new challenge (emergency) became finding the time to build.

___

Finally, with all the stuff cluttering the barn gone, including our washing machine (relocated into an adjacent old stone “rustico,” the original building on the property), I was ready to start on the kitchen.

The barn’s cement floor was swept and ready for me to project the future on it: I stooped and drew my first lines of chalk where a counter and sink will go along the south-facing wall. There is already a window there that opens onto a dirt road running past the house. In the not-too-far distance you can see Pizzo Carbonara, the second highest peak in Sicily after Mount Etna. Those first chalk lines were easy to draw.

I needed to figure out the geometry of the kitchen to see where we needed power outlets for the refrigerator, a hot water heater and lights. We had decided to also build a kitchen island in the middle of the room; stooping, I approximated where I wanted the island to go and happily chalked its outlines.

Bit by bit, the work progresses: With heavy duty tools in hand and a cloud of cement dust around me, I find a few hours when I can to carve out channels in the cement floor and walls where electrical wiring will go.

With a hand-held jackhammer, I’ve been patiently chipping away at the floor too in an effort to lower it just a bit.

The jackhammer broke the other day. I got it fixed by a handyman in town, but it soon broke again. I will buy a new machine and, with the seasons warming up, work a bit longer into the evenings when the days permit.

Patience.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers clash over infrastructure funding in Minnesota, Washington

    Minnesota legislators are facing off over how much to spend on construction projects, but they do agree on one thing: The state should not wait on the fate of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan to shore up roads, bridges and water systems. Democrats in the state House presented a $1 billion proposal this week, which Republicans quickly condemned as oversized. The ...

  • Gunman on bike kills woman working at NYC construction site

    Area residents say the woman had been at the construction site for a couple of weeks and was known to be animated while holding a sign telling people to slow down.

  • Amazon's small-team structure means new projects get greenlit quickly and it's one of the secrets to the company's success. Here's how it works.

    Jeff Bezos believes in "multiple paths to yes," writes Robin Gaster, whose book "Behemoth: Amazon Rising" reveals the company's inner workings.

  • How women increase their sexual pleasure, according to scientists

    'Four techniques work for most women.'

  • Democrats to Introduce Bill to Expand the Supreme Court

    Democrats are set to unveil legislation on Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13, the culmination of months of pressure from left-wing members of the party to do so after Republicans moved to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election last fall. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) will sponsor the bill in the Senate, while Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) will serve as its advocates in the House, according to The Intercept. The addition of four judges would give Democrats the ability to supersede the court’s current 6-3 conservative majority on the court. While the high court has had nine justices since the 19th century, the number of justices is not specified in the Constitution. In the fall, progressives thrust court-packing to the forefront of political debate with calls to add more justices after Republicans moved forward with Barrett’s confirmation hearings just weeks before the November 3 election, creating a conservative majority on the court. Democrats argued that the move was hypocritical after Republicans had refused to hold a confirmation hearing for former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. GOP leaders argued then that it would not be in the interest of Americans to appoint a justice in an election year. Republicans were quick to criticize the new proposal, with Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) asking on Twitter, “Does expanding the Supreme Court count as infrastructure too?” Jones responded, “Yes,” with a heart emoji. Yes 🖤 https://t.co/gv3NpEnMmo — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021 “Imagine if we reduced the number from nine to five and just kept the Republicans. You guys would go crazy,” Jordan added, according to the Washington Times. The proposal comes nearly one week after President Biden issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission that will perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including court packing and setting term limits for justices. After repeatedly dodging questions regarding his stance on expanding the Supreme Court during the campaign, Biden promised to form the bipartisan commission in October. He said that he would clarify his stance on court-packing ahead of the election, contingent upon how Republicans “handle” Barrett’s confirmation process, though he never did. In an interview with 60 Minutes in October, Biden instead suggested he would “put together a national commission of .. scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal conservative.” “And I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack, the way in which it’s being handled and it’s not about court-packing,” he said then. The 36-member panel will be led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for former President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel under the Obama administration. However, as the commission is not set to issue specific guidance at the conclusion of its study, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately clarify Biden’s stance on the issue. Markey argued recently that “we need more than a commission to restore integrity to the court,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Justice Stephen Breyer cautioned last week that court packing for political gain could undermine public trust in the court and its decisions. “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority,” Breyer said. “But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust.” However, the Massachusetts Democrat disagreed, claiming that creating a 7-6 liberal majority “will shore up the public’s confidence in the court and its legitimacy in the public’s eyes,” according to the Journal. It is unlikely the bill will receive enough support to move forward, as Republicans remain vehemently opposed to expanding the court and even a number of Democrats would be reluctant to support the legislation while Biden’s commission is underway. “We have work to do to organize, mobilize, and spur Congress to take action to reform the court,” Markey acknowledged.

  • Here's How Meghan Markle Feels About Missing Prince Philip's Funeral

    Meghan's doctor advised her to not attend due to her pregnancy.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

    The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Apple launches study to discover if Apple Watch can detect Covid-19

    Tech giant has teamed up with University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study for project

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Giordano, Markstrom lead Flames to 4-1 win over Canadiens

    Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night. Noah Hanafin, Josh Leivo and Sean Monahan also scored, and Chris Tanev had two assists. The Flames have won three straight to pull four points behind the Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, though Montreal has three games in hand.