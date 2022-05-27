Patient angry over treatment admits to killing Bensalem chiropractor. Now he could face life in prison

Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
The last time Joseph O’Boyle saw his chiropractor, Dr. James Sowa, it was for less than a minute on a Monday morning two days after Halloween in 2020.

From the time he entered the doctor’s medical office, which also was his home, in the 3100 block of Hulmeville Road, until a surveillance camera captured him leaving the home, it took 52 seconds, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old Bensalem man wasn’t there for an appointment. He was there to confront the Sowa about his jaw pain. He blamed the doctor for making the pain worse, authorities said.

Dr. James Sowa, a chiropractor from Bensalem was slain Monday in his home office.
On Friday, O’Boyle admitted to the murder of the 64-year-old doctor and other related crimes, including aggravated assault on a police officer investigating the murder.

At the hearing in the Bucks County Justice Center, O’Boyle entered open guilty pleas for felony criminal trespassing and possessing an instrument of a crime, a misdemeanor in the murder case, and a felony aggravated assault charge and related misdemeanors in a second related case. An open plea means there was no negotiated sentence.

He also entered a general guilty plea to criminal homicide, which means Bucks County Judge Wallace Bateman will decide the degree of guilt on the charge. First- and second-degree murder carry a lifetime prison sentence, and third-degree murder carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

The hearings to decide the degree of murder and an outstanding burglary charge, which Bateman will also decide, are scheduled for June 6 and 7. If O’Boyle is convicted on the burglary charge, Bateman could find him guilty of second-degree murder, since Sowa was killed during the commission of a felony.

During the hearing, O’Boyle gave only robotic-sounding “yes” and “no” answers to questions Bateman posed to him about his guilty pleas. Family and friends of Sowa and O’Boyle filled the courtroom with some appearing upset, others crying, at times during the hearing.

Public Defender Joseph Haag, who represents O’Boyle, told Bateman that his client is taking his psychiatric medications. O’Boyle has schizophrenia and court documents indicate that he had stopped taking his medication to control the illness three months before Sowa was murdered.

O'Boyle reportedly began experiencing jaw pain in April 2019, which was around the same time he began having mental health issues and depression, according to court documents in the case.

He had an initial appointment with Sowa for the jaw pain in September 2020, but afterward he complained to family members that the treatment worsened his pain and he wanted to sue Sowa, authorities said.

Instead, O’Boyle went to the doctor’s home-office on Nov. 2, where surveillance video captured him entering the home shortly after 8:30 and exiting it less than a minute later.

Once inside, though, O’Boyle attacked Sowa, striking him in the back of the head three times with an unknown heavy object, fracturing his skull in two places. When the doctor collapsed on the floor, O'Boyle struck him in the jaw several more times, leaving behind six hexagonal bruises on his chin, an autopsy determined.

The cameras captured O'Boyle running down Sowa’s driveway and back to an office complex where he had parked his car. Surveillance video subsequently tracked O’Boyle cutting off traffic as he turned onto Hulmeville Road.

He drove to a nearby gym, where he checked in at 8:44 a.m. About 16 minutes later, he was seen driving back to his family’s home on Byberry Road, where he arrived a little after 9 a.m.

The police investigation determined that Sowa, after he was struck in the head, made his way to the kitchen in the residence portion of the home where he collapsed and was found later unresponsive, authorities said.

Police located blood stains leading from the business office where he was attacked through a hallway and dining room leading to the kitchen, according to court documents prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker presented Friday.

Police found large pools of blood and several teeth belonging to Sowa in the office area, authorities said.

His body was not discovered until shortly after 3:30 p.m. when one of his adult sons went to the home after his brother was unable to reach their father on the phone.

Records showed that Sowa's last phone conversation was with his wife shortly before 8 a.m. Calls to his office went unanswered and unreturned that morning, which was unusual. The mail was delivered about 10:30 a.m. but it had not been collected, which also was not typical.

His first patient that day showed up for her 1:30 appointment, but found the business entrance locked, police said.  At the time, Sowa was not seeing walk-in patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

When his father confronted him about Sowa’s murder days later, O’Boyle became agitated and started rubbing his jaw, court documents said. His father then contacted an attorney.

His father confronted O’Boyle a second time about whether he was involved in Sowa’s death, and this time his son admitted to killing him, court documents said.

Eight days later, Bensalem police showed up at the O’Boyle family home with a search warrant in connection with the murder investigation, which led to the second set of charges against O’Boyle.                       

While police searched the home, O’Boyle, without provocation, lunged at Bensalem Detective David Nieves and punched him in the head. He continued throwing punches at Nieves as other officers intervened to separate them.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former patient admits to killing Bensalem chiropractor James Sowa

