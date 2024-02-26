Patient attacks hospital staff with part of wheelchair on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man being treated at Nassau University Medical Center was arrested after attacking members of the hospital staff with parts from a wheelchair on Sunday, according to officials.

Police said Vincent Petrillo, 55, was being treated at the medical facility when he became violent. Petrillo started to use the footrest from a wheelchair as a weapon, swinging it at a male nurse, 68, injuring his hand. A female physician, 60, tried to stop Petrillo and ended up injuring her knee.

Officers responded and arrested Petrillo and charged him with three counts of assault in the second degree. Police did not say what started the altercation.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

