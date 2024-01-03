Patient Deaths Blamed on Nurse Filling IV Bags With Tap Water

A hospital in Oregon has come under scrutiny by local police after a patient died in the facility—and family members of others who died there recently say they were told a nurse had been replacing fentanyl with tap water in patients’ IV bags. That’s according to the Rogue Valley Times, which confirmed with Medford Police Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick that Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is under investigation in connection with a death. Unnamed hospital sources said “dozens of patients” had been harmed by the replacement of their meds with another substance. Garrett Atwood told the newspaper he’d learned last month that his 36-year-old brother’s death was found to be caused by an infection resulting from tap water placed into his IV instead of fentanyl. He said hospital officials told him his brother’s medication had been “tampered with.” Diane Rogers, the wife of 74-year-old Barry Samsten, said his July death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from his fentanyl being swapped out with non-sterile tap water. “It’s shocking that somebody can do this. The least they could have done was use bottled water,” Rogers said. A spokesperson for the hospital said they were “distressed” by the matter and working closely with law enforcement.

Read it at Rogue Valley Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.