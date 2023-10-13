Patient who died after being left at hospital is Topeka's 29th homicide victim of 2023

A patient who was pronounced deceased after being dropped off early Friday at a Topeka hospital is Topeka's 29th homicide victim this year, police say.

The victim's gender, age and name haven't been made public.

Police were called at 1:29 a.m. to the hospital, where the victim was subsequently pronounced deceased, said police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

It wasn't clear if police had identified the location where the victim was shot.

Topeka's record number of homicide victims in a calendar year is 30, set in 2017.

Homicide was Topeka's third since Tuesday

Friday's homicide victim was Topeka's third since Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police weren't saying if connections might exist between Friday's homicide and the fatal shootings reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday of Victor Carlton, 17, in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania and at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay.

No arrests have been made in any of those cases.

Police asked anyone with information regarding any of the homicides to email telltpd @topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Police investigating Topeka's third gunshot homicide this week