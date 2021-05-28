Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

Jeanette Shields, 70, died after she was 'dropped' off an operating table during surgery at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle

A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table.

Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones.

Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer.

Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said.

“She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added.

“I’m really shocked.”

John Shields, 78, said his wife broke her hip in hospital after taking herself to the toilet when no one responded to her buzzer calls

Mrs Shields, from Carlisle, died six weeks later on May 21. Mr Shields said he was initially told there would not be a post-mortem examination.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said an investigation was under way into an “accident involving a patient in one of our theatres”.

A spokesman for the trust said: “The outcome of the investigation will also determine any further action that we will need to take.

“We remain in regular contact with the patient’s family.”