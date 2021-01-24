Patient dies in Placer County after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A person who received a COVID-19 vaccine died hours after receiving the dose, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the person tested positive in late December and received the vaccine Thursday. The county’s public health department did not administer the vaccine. Officials said several agencies are investigating the cause of death. " There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

