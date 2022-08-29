Patient and employee arrested after escape from Kansas mental health hospital

A patient and employee were arrested Monday after escaping from a Kansas mental health hospital, according to police.

Salvador Reyes III, a patient at Osawatomie State Hospital was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. along with hospital employee Jamey Anderson, according to a news release from Osawatomie Police Department Chief David Stuteville. Both Reyes, 18, and Anderson, 20, were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated escape.

Anderson’s white Toyota Rav 4 was found near 295th Street and Osawatomie Road, where police said the car ran out of gas, Stuteville said. Reyes and Anderson continued on foot moving northbound on Osawatomie Road, he said.

Several people reported sightings to law enforcement, who narrowed the search to the south side of Hillsdale State Lake, Stuteville said. Drones, K-9 units and Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support were used to locate the pair in a tree line east of the dam, he said. They were located after 10:30 a.m.

Reyes was additionally charged with aggravated escape from custody and interference with law enforcement. Anderson was charged with aiding escape, unlawful sexual relations and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.