Patient finds camera recording her in chiropractor’s exam room, Colorado police say

A chiropractor was arrested after a woman found a camera recording her in an exam room, Colorado police said.

After finding the camera at the Grand Junction chiropractic office Aug. 4, the woman asked the chiropractor, Todd Mitchell, 55, about it, the Grand Junction Police Department said in an Aug. 15 news release.

Mitchell then “destroyed the SD card in the camera” and ran out of the office, police said.

The woman called police, and Mitchell was later arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact, criminal invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

Mitchell is being held on $100,000 bail, online jail records show.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Grand Junction is about 240 miles southwest of Denver.

