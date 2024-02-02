Patient grabs gun, shoots security guard Friday morning at Kansas City hospital: Police

A patient being discharged from University Health hospital Friday morning grabbed a security guard’s gun and shot them during a “confrontation,” according to Kansas City police.

Police were called at 8:39 a.m. to the hospital at 2301 Holmes Street, formerly called Truman Medical Center, for an incident initially described as an “active shooter” situation. But the area was safe by 9:25 a.m., according to a written statement from Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

“During this process, it came out that this could’ve been a possible active shooter. At no point was this an active shooter in the traditional sense,” DiMartino said.

Police and employees stood outside University Health hospital in Kansas City after a shooting injured a security guard.

The security guard suffered an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The patient was arrested.

The patient fired one shot during the confrontation, police said. Investigators reviewed security camera video footage of the shooting.