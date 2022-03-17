Patient kills two dentists at Texas clinic after becoming angry with staff, cops say

A man has been arrested after two dentists were shot and killed at a Texas clinic, officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m. on March 16, deputies were called to Affordable Dentures in Tyler and found the two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both dentists shot — Blake G. Sinclair, 59, and Jack E. Burroughs, 75, — died from their injuries, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office’s investigation, Steven Alexander Smith, a patient at the clinic, became angry at workers. The 40-year-old went to his pickup truck outside and grabbed a handgun, the release said.

Smith then returned to the lobby, where he “was met by clinic personnel,” officials said.

The confrontation ended in Smith shooting Sinclair and Burroughs, officials said.

He fled the area and went to his home in South Tyler, the sheriff’s office said. After a witness gave a description of his vehicle, deputies located him and surrounded the residence with SWAT teams.

Two people, who deputies say were Smith’s parents, exited the home and were followed soon after by Smith. He was taken into custody, the release said.

Smith has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody with a bond of $3 million.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Smith.

Tyler is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

