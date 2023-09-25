Patient pulls roommate’s eyes out of his sockets at Broward psychiatric hospital, cops say

A patient at a psychiatric hospital in South Florida brutally beat up a roommate for seven minutes and ripped the man’s eyes out of his sockets — leaving him permanently blind, police said Monday.

“The victim is permanently blind due to his injuries,” Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald.

At around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Pembroke Pines officers responded to South Florida State Hospital, 800 East Cypress Drive, following a 911 call about an altercation between two patients, authorities said in a news release. Police noted they weren’t notified until an hour after the attack.

An investigation revealed the suspect and his bunkmate, who are both adults court ordered to be at the 350-bed state hospital, were involved in an argument that turned physical. The Herald is not identifying the suspect because of the sensitive nature of the incident.

“The suspect punched the victim in the face and then dragged him onto the ground,” police said. “Once on the ground, the suspect continued to punch the victim and eventually, the suspect pulled both of the victim’s eyes out of his eye-sockets.”

Police say that another patient walking by saw the attack and alerted hospital staff. The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to jail Friday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Wellpath Recovery Solutions, selected by the Florida Department of Children and Families in 1998 to operate the psychiatric hospital, hadn’t responded to the Herald’s emailed request for comment as of Monday afternoon. DCF didn’t immediately say whether it is investigating the incident.