Patient records focus of new motion in Hamilton chiropractor sex charges case

Mar. 10—Evidence collected by police from the office of Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, is being reviewed by a third party to ensure attorney-client privilege is not violated.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades. According to prosecutors, the indictment involves crimes against eight victims who were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes. The alleged crimes occurred between November 1998 and December 2014.

Boyd is charged with 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.

In December, Hamilton police searched the Main Street office as part of the investigation and seized some evidence. According to an order issued by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey, a "special master" attorney has been appointed to review the documents in question.

"The Hamilton Police Department collected a stack of patient records when executing (a search warrant). The stack of patient records appeared to include attorney correspondence. Those filed were boxed separately. Attorney Zachary Gottesman has been appointed as 'special master' (functioning as a member of the judicial branch) to review those materials and identify and extract any attorney-client privileged material," Haughey wrote in the order.

When the review is completed, if there is a dispute between the prosecution and defense about privileged information, it will be reviewed by the judge for a decision.

Boyd was scheduled to appear Tuesday in court for a pre-trial hearing, but that hearing was continued until March 23.

Last month, in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

"Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board's ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing," the agreement states.

Boyd was scheduled for a hearing before the board last month, but that hearing did not take place. The agreement was signed by all parties on Feb. 22.

The agreement also states after the criminal case and possible appeals, the board may schedule another hearing.