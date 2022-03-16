Patient Refuses COVID-19 Screen, Asked To Leave Hospital: Blotter

GLENVIEW, IL — The following information comes from the Glenview Police Department (unless otherwise noted) and court records as a record of police activity, including incidents reported by the public and those arrested by police. Criminal charges represent accusations by the state and are often dropped or reduced. Updated information may be available from the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Every person arrested is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

ARRESTS

ASSAULT

Esmeralda Herrera, 39, of the 5300 block of Wildberry Avenue, Chicago, had a warrant out of Elmwood Park for assault, and was arrested at 7:23 p.m. March 12, after a traffic stop in the 4000 block of West Lake Avenue. After being processed, Herrera was turned over to Elmwood Park police.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Amber DiMaggio, 36, of the 6500 block of 41st Street, Berwyn, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control light, no valid driver's license, no insurance, and was arrested at 12:07 a.m. March 13, in the 600 block of Harms Road. DiMaggio was released after posting a $3,000 bond and was assigned a court date of April 2o.

James Lynch, 23, of the 1700 block of Henley Street, Glenview, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, improper passing on the left, and was arrested at 5:26 p.m. March 10, following an investigation of a driving complaint in the 2700 block of Aviator Lane. He was released on an I-Bond with a court date set for April 1.

UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON

Zachary Herndon, 19, of the 400 block of McHenry Road, Wheeling, is accused of unlawful use of a weapon, and was arrested at 2:04 p.m. March 10, following an investigation into an incident on Dec. 9, 2021, in the 2700 block of Pfingsten Road. He was unable to post bond and was transported to bond court.

DECEPTIVE PRACTICE

Erik Steele, 23, of the 3200 block of Knollwood Lane, Homewood, is accused of deceptive practice, and was arrested at 8:47 a.m. March 8, following an investigation of an incident that occurred between Dec. 29, 2021, and Jan. 3, at Busey Bank, 800 block of Waukegan Road. Steele was held for a bond hearing.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Kirill Kappelson, 28, of the 3200 block of West Lake Avenue, Glenview, had a warrant out of Glenview for failure to appear, stemming from a previous arrest for driving under the influence, and was arrested at 2:22 a.m. March 11, following an investigation. He was held for a bond hearing.

INCIDENTS

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A security guard at Glenbrook Hospital, 2100 block of Pfingsten Road, reported at 3:49 p.m. March 9, a patient refused to be screened for COVID-19 and began getting belligerent with staff after being asked to leave. The patient agreed to leave the hospital.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

A Glenview resident called police to report that between March 7 and March 8, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A St. Louis, Missouri resident reported that during the overnight hours of March 12, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A Portage, Indiana resident called police to report that between March 11 and March 12, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A Schoolcraft, Michigan resident reported that between March 4 and March 13, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A Louisville, Kentucky resident called police to report that during the overnight hours of March 12, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 1600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A business owner in the 3600 block of West Lake Avenue reported that at around 7:08 p.m. March 7, someone entered the rear lot of the business and stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle. The offender was seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 with amber lights on top of the cabin.

RETAIL THEFT



An employee of a business in the 2500 block of Waukegan Road reported at 4:50 p.m March 10, someone stole approximately $150.00 worth of merchandise. The employee confronted the offender and was able to retrieve the merchandise.

IDENTITY THEFT

A Glenview resident called police at 5:20 p.m. March 11, to report someone used their credit card number to purchase multiple computers at a Best Buy in Long Island, New York.

