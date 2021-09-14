Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

A 25-year-old patient reported having to perform sexual acts on a hospital employee Monday night on a behavioral health floor, Fort Worth police said.

The woman said she did it out of fear.

No one had been arrested in the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Worth police responded to the sexual assault call at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, at 11801 South Freeway.

The woman told police that a hospital employee forced her to perform sexual acts, but the man was no longer at the hospital when officers arrived.

“This is an open investigation,” according to a statement released by hospital officials Tuesday afternoon. “Law enforcement is involved and we have no comment at this time.”

The woman would going to get a sexual assault examination at a different hospital, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth police generated a report on the call, but they did not provide any other details on the incident.