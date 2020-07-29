A patient said a Florida doctor sucked her breast. Her complaint isn’t unique, state says

A patient’s accusation that an Okeechobee doctor sucked her breast has led to his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge and discipline by the state of Florida.

And, the Florida Department of Health says, this brought another pile of complaints about Dr. Saeed Khan.

For his part, Khan pleaded not guilty to the battery charge. He can still practice medicine, but the state’s emergency restriction order (ERO), which came down July 15, prohibits him from treating female patients.

The ERO says the woman, whom it referred to as “T.B.,” had been Khan’s patient since April 2005.

“Dr. Khan periodically called Patient T.B. in the afternoon for long, non-clinical conversations,” the ERO said. “Dr. Khan admitted to Patient T.B. that he called her often because he was attracted to her.”

When T.B. went to Khan’s office on Feb. 25 to discuss her coming surgery, the ERO said, he asked her to scratch his back. The ERO describes:

“After Patient T.B. scratched his back, Patient T.B. stated she had to leave. Dr. Khan followed her to the door and pulled down one side of her shirt and bra, exposing her breast.

“Dr. Khan placed his mouth on Patient T.B.’s breasts and sucked. Dr. Khan then pulled down the remainder of Patient T.B.’s shirt and sucked on her other breast.”

The ERO said she reported this to Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office on May 4. The ERO claims Khan admitted in a controlled call (talking to T.B. while OCSO investigators listened) and to an OCSO deputy to putting a breast in his mouth.

Khan’s attorney, Robert Nicholson, pointed out Wednesday morning that EROs and emergency suspension orders (ESO) rarely give the disciplined party’s version of events.

The woman gave her name to WPBF as Teresa Bishop. The station’s June 25 report says Bishop shed anonymity to help other victims have the courage to report their abuser.

“Tell somebody. Get it off your chest,” she told the station via videoteleconferencing. “Get the ball rolling to get you justice, because it’s just not right. It’s not acceptable.”

That’s what’s happened, according to the ERO, signed by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.

“Since media reports of Dr. Khan being accused of sexual misconduct, 10 other patients have spoken out regarding Dr. Khan being inappropriate with them during office visits,” it says.

Nicholson, said, “No details have been provided to us regarding that. It’s certainly disputed by Dr. Khan. We’re more than dubious regarding those allegations.”

