Patient sentenced for assaults on staff

Nov. 2—ST. PETER — A patient in the Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter received a prison sentence related to multiple assaults on staff.

Tyler Thomas Christensen, 31, had four separate cases against him in Nicollet County District Court. The cases included instances of him striking a staff member in the face and spitting on staff, according to criminal complaints.

His sentence will last 21 months, of which at least two-thirds will be at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and the remaining one-third will be on supervised release.

