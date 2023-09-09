Patient shot himself to death inside Vineland hospital. What we know

VINELAND — Police are investigating after a patient shot and killed himself inside Inspira Medical Center early Saturday, an incident that sparked an initial police response to a possible "active shooter" situation.

Kathy Scullin, vice president for marketing for Inspira Health Network, confirmed the death of a man inside the West Sherman Avenue hospital. His name was not immediately made public, however.

"We understand that an incident occurred at approximately 8:40 this morning at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, and a patient sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound while under our care," Scullin said Saturday afternoon. "It’s an isolated incident. The firearm was immediately secured by our security department and no others were harmed. And the police are on site. They secured the campus. And Vineland police has the investigation."

The victim is believed to be a retired area police officer, according to law enforcement sources. The man, believed to be in his late 50s, left the local police force roughly 13 years ago.

Vineland Police Department's Criminal Division is investigating the incident and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is aware.

"Inspira was locked down per their security procedures and as of this time the lockdown has been lifted despite some police activity at the scene," police stated in an announcement. "There is no danger to patients, staff, or visitors at the facility at this time."

Police said there would be no further information immediately.

The medical center is operated by Inspira Health Network, a South Jersey nonprofit that also has hospitals in Elmer Borough and Mullica Hill as well as numerous community offices.

Additionally, the original network now includes Salem Medical Center, joining the network in December 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

