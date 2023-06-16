Patient shot himself at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

FORT PIERCE ― A man shot himself inside HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Thursday, according to Fort Pierce police.

Officers responded to a report of a patient with a gun inside the hospital, 1700 S 23rd St., around noon, police said.

Two officers assigned to the hospital encountered the patient, who shot himself as the officers attempted to calm him. Two other officers also were there handling an unrelated call.

Hospital staff immediately treated the patient and were caring for him late Thursday afternoon, police said.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

There was no information available about how the patient got hold of or was able to bring a gun inside the hospital.

The case is still under investigation and the hospital is operating on its normal schedule, officials said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Patient had gun shot himself in lawnwood hospital fort pierce